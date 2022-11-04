'It's a mess': Ojai Unified gets state fiscal intervention as union talks hit impasse

Ojai Unified School District trustees met Tuesday night in a tense special session under mounting scrutiny of the district's topsy-turvy finances.

The meeting, less than a week after salary talks with the district's teacher union hit impasse, was called in the wake of a county-ordered visit from state fiscal crisis consultants and a report from the Ventura County Office of Education that highlighted a more than $1 million gap in the district's financial reports last year.

Ojai Unified, like many districts around the county, has been unable to stem shrinking enrollment over the last decade. The district has lost nearly half of its students since 2000 and more than a quarter between 2011 and 2021. The decline has steadily eaten into the amount of attendance-based state funding the district gets annually.

Ojai Superintendent Tiffany Morse said the district's enrollment woes have been amplified by an understaffed, fraud-marred financial department, budget coding errors affecting more than $700,000 of district money, inflation spikes and the district's slow adjustment to the new reality.

The district planned to make over $3 million in cuts in May 2020, Morse said, but district leaders forestalled the cuts when legislators announced emergency COVID-19 funds. The superintendent said the emergency money did not solve the district's underlying budget problems.

"We have not made the structural cuts necessary to stabilize our finances because it's difficult," Morse said. "It will impact students and staff."

The crisis comes as contract negotiations with the district's classified union and teacher's union continue to be stalemate. Talks with the Ojai Federation of Teachers officially hit an impasse on Oct. 26, district and union leaders confirmed.

"There are a lot of credibility issues that are having us question the validity of what is being told to us," said Richard Byrd, interim president of the Ojai Federation of Teachers. "The trust in the community has been very damaged. Teachers are feeling it."

Fiscal office, budget in disarray

The district's delicately balanced finances were also upset last year after a 2021 fraud investigation decimated the district's fiscal office. Four of five of its staff were intermittently placed on leave during a six-month investigation, according to a district slideshow presentation.

"Some returned and some did not," Morse said. The superintendent said none of the investigation's findings rose to a crime.

The fifth employee, the district's fiscal director, quit in January. A new fiscal director, Ryan Worsham, was hired in August, but the district has not been able to find long-term replacements for two of the five positions, including an assistant superintendent to lead the office. In the meantime, an outside consulting firm is filling the gap.

Amid the turnover, the district failed to organize its financial situation.

In an interim budget report filed in January, the district's reserves fell to 2.48% of general fund expenditures, below the state-mandated 3% reserve. That triggered the county education office to order a fiscal health risk analysis from a state finance team that aids districts in financial distress. The district expects a full report in January.

Ojai Unified appeared to restore its reserve in an April budget report, but two months later, those numbers crashed.

In a separate Oct. 17 report, the county education office highlighted a more than $1 million general fund drop between the April report and an unaudited actual budget statement filed in June.

The deficit, the report says, meant that the district would again not have the state-mandated 3% reserve and its unrestricted general fund dipped into the negative.

Morse said the drop was partly because a budget office employee incorrectly coded more than $700,000 of expenses as part of the district's general fund rather than the COVID-19 fund.

"I am taking responsibility for this," she said during the meeting. "I assumed it happened. And it didn't."

The superintendent said she had implemented a multi-layered review system to help prevent a repeat situation. She would not comment on details of personnel issues, but said changes had been made.

The rest of the gap, Morse said, was due to high inflation earlier this year.

"Our expenses went up every month. Insurance, food, transportation," Morse said. "There were some things that were not anticipated in our budget."

The district reserve was restored when state lawmakers increased funding for this school year, giving the district an extra $1.6 million in ongoing revenue, but district leaders still face an uphill climb.

Cuts still ahead

Morse said the district is still considering $3 million in cuts. The superintendent asked trustees during a board meeting last month to forego the salary increases built into her contract and said layoffs are on the horizon for the 2023-2024 school year. The district is also considering school restructuring.

Multiple attempts to increase district revenues, including a proposed parcel tax and a proposed hotel development on district property, have stalled over the last decade, Morse said. Cuts through a proposed school closure also never materialized.

During the meeting, Worsham said he'd had to clean up the district's budget coding system, which included expired codes as old as 1994. Morse noted that Worsham had set up online bank accounts for the district for the first time and closed 20 of the district's 25 bank accounts.

"It's a mess," said Worsham, an Ojai native. "You put it together one piece at a time."

The county's report also highlighted a $550,000 loan the district borrowed from its building bond to cover general fund deficits. Morse said the loan, which has since been repaid, was executed by a district employee at the recommendation of county officials, but without the knowledge of Morse or district trustees.

Dave Schermer, a county education spokesman, would not answer questions over the phone but in an emailed statement said the office "provided input" in June 2022 when "asked where the district could borrow cash internally" to cover its general fund deficit.

Schermer cited a June 2021 resolution that allowed "interfund transfers of expense" for the 2021-2022 school year.

Board member Kevin Ruf said trustees are still trying to sort out what's going on.

"There's so much confusion still," he said. Ruf said he did not receive the county's report until Oct. 24 and did not see a copy of the district's presentation Tuesday before the meeting.

"The entire board all agreed that our financial reporting had to be gotten underfoot before we could even start to approach what we're gonna do," he said.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.