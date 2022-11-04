Read full article on original website
Related
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch appears competitive
A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state's marquee congressional battle on Election Day
Election 2022: What to watch for, what a GOP Congress might be like: 5 Things podcast
Midterm races today will decide the future of the U.S. House and Senate, a GOP Congress may include investigations and impeachment; 5 Things podcast
Election 2022: Turbulent campaign season comes to a close
Months of campaigning are culminating in midterm elections that will decide control of Congress and top governorships
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday’s election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly’s 2020 special election victory gave Democrats...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. So his country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty... It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow...
Comments / 0