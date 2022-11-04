SJ County supervisors candidate Steve Ding discusses issues with The Record

San Joaquin County native Steve Ding is former chief of staff for then US Rep. Richard Pombo and now owns Woodbridge Crossing restaurant.

And Ding says that political and business experience makes him the perfect candidate to represent District 4 on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.

Ding and Steve Colangelo are vying to replace Chuck Winn, who is terming out, on the board.

Ding was at The Stockton Record for an interview on Friday, Oct. 28. Colangelo could not attend and did not schedule for a later time.

The format for this interview followed that of other moderated debates with candidates and included a two-minute opening statement, questions and answers and then a two-minute closing statement.

About his decision to run for office Ding said: “It literally started with a phone call about a little over a year ago, to my former boss (Pombo). I said, 'I've got a crazy idea and I need you to talk me out of it' because I swore, I would never run for office.

I like being in the background. You know, but I think I have a gift here that I need to use and share while I still can.”

Ding said cleaning up the homeless camps and funding for mental health facilities needs to be a priority of the county.

“You've got an element on the streets that is very dangerous to our community and to our children at schools and it needs to be taken care of. And that's why I suggest the mental health courts, mental health units, and long-term, short-term facilities,” he said.

A grant writing department, which the county does not have, would help in seeking funds, he said. “Those are your frontline people.”

On the water, he said collaboration is the solution to the state's water problem. He said while he does not have all the answers he does have the contacts and background to find a solution.

Ding said he is not a supporter of Gov. Gavin Newsom but he recognizes when a policy works and also strongly believes the state government should stay out of local politics.

“There are certain things the government should not get involved in ...” Ding said. “The government's main priority is the safety and security of its citizens, period. I mean, that is where it starts, from there it should be a collaboration."

Before becoming a restauranteur, Ding spent 14 years working in Washington D.C. as Pombo's chief of staff and as staff director of the Natural Resources Committee.

Ding said that if he is elected, he would step away from his family business, leaving it to his two sons Steven Jr. and Connor to operate.

Ding, like many other small business owners, obtained small business COVID-19 relief assistance “a tremendous help” to his restaurant that helped him keep his doors open.

Without that money, “I'd be closed right now,” he said.

He said COVID-19 only made their business and team stronger despite all the difficulties.

“It forced me to take care of business and to get down to the nitty-gritty on what I was spending. The other thing it did is it made me focus on my greatest resource, which was my employees,” Ding said.

The pandemic nourished creativity at Woodbridge Crossing, he said. They launched a “drive-by business” selling hot dogs and margaritas out of the front patio just to keep the business alive. The restaurant also implemented a “black-tie” food delivery business where they would set up take-out food at clients dining room tables.

Just like with his business Ding said he hopes to use his experience and his persistence to make impactful changes in the county.

“We have so many resources here in the county for rehabilitation and addiction … the problem is who directs them there and that's where the mental health courts come into play,” Ding said. “I'm looking for being the collaborative expert and putting all these people together.”

