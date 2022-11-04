ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandywine, MD

mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
royalexaminer.com

In a city of museums, Washington adds another one

WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
wtmj.com

Correction: Maryland-Five Dead story

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2022, about a shooting that left five people dead, The Associated Press, relying on information from the sheriff’s office, erroneously reported the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson. Copyright...
LA PLATA, MD
popville.com

“No words.”

Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
LA PLATA, MD
WUSA

VERIFY: Are fewer people buying houses?

WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have shot up this year, and just yesterday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. That could potentially push mortgage rates even higher, so we’re verifying how increased rates have already impacted our local housing market. THE QUESTION:. Are fewer people buying houses in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

PT Clinic Signs Lease in Lanham, En Route to Opening in Every Maryland County

Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease at 4425 Nicole Drive in the Lanham section of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The property is a single-story, 27,000-square-foot building within Beco Park at Forbes Center, a complex of 15 office, flex and industrial buildings. Edge represented the...
LANHAM, MD
dcnewsnow.com

La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide

The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/. La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide. The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

