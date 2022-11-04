Read full article on original website
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
royalexaminer.com
In a city of museums, Washington adds another one
WASHINGTON – In Washington’s newest art museum, natural light streams in through arched windows, and the songs of Marvin Gaye fill the air as visitors scrutinize the works of artists like Keith Haring, whose series of 20 paintings were inspired by Gaye’s groundbreaking music. The Rubell Museum...
wtmj.com
Correction: Maryland-Five Dead story
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2022, about a shooting that left five people dead, The Associated Press, relying on information from the sheriff’s office, erroneously reported the spelling of a victim’s first name. The victim’s name is Jovon Watson. Copyright...
popville.com
“No words.”
Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents
(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
dcnewsnow.com
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
WUSA
VERIFY: Are fewer people buying houses?
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates have shot up this year, and just yesterday, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. That could potentially push mortgage rates even higher, so we’re verifying how increased rates have already impacted our local housing market. THE QUESTION:. Are fewer people buying houses in...
Commercial Observer
PT Clinic Signs Lease in Lanham, En Route to Opening in Every Maryland County
Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease at 4425 Nicole Drive in the Lanham section of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The property is a single-story, 27,000-square-foot building within Beco Park at Forbes Center, a complex of 15 office, flex and industrial buildings. Edge represented the...
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
dcnewsnow.com
La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide
The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/. La Plata mass shooting spree ruled a murder-suicide. The Charles County Sheriff's Office has ruled the five deaths inside a La Plata home a murder-suicide. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/la-plata-mass-shooting-spree-ruled-a-murder-suicide/
Prince George’s County residents and leaders discuss solutions to rent hikes
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents are fed up with increasing rent prices. During a meeting on Saturday, tenants in Laurel and city council members sat down to discuss solutions. Kia Jefferson has lived in her Laurel apartment for more than 20 years. “I would love to be a homeowner. I […]
Bay Net
$100,000 Prize Comes To Persistent Upper Marlboro Powerball Player
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Persistence paid off for an Upper Marlboro man, who played the same sets of numbers for years. Husband finds success with numbers he has used for years. After playing the same sets of Powerball numbers for years and winning only small prizes, a Prince George’s County man had to wake his wife up on Aug. 20 to share his incredible news.
WTOP
Police identify security guard, suspected shoplifter killed in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County police have released the identity of a security guard and a suspected shoplifter who shot and killed one another at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. The store security guard has been identified as 43-year-old Willie Tate of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The alleged...
Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart
Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
