US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
As North Korea flexes its military muscles, some of South Korea's best submarines may be sidelined
Seoul's "overwhelming conventional advantage" at sea is why North Korea focuses on "asymmetric capabilities" like special forces, one expert said.
AOL Corp
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
The US has pledged full military protection against the DPRK to its allies Japan and South Korea
The United States will use all its military capabilities "including nuclear, conventional and missile defense" to protect its allies Japan and South Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said today.
Business Insider
North Korea fires the most missiles in a day, raising tensions with South Korea
A North Korean missile landed in South Korean territorial waters — one of 23 missiles the country fired in one day. In response, South Korea launched three missiles into the sea. The exchange escalated tensions between the two countries.
South Korea says there's "considerable reason" to believe woman is responsible for children found dead in New Zealand suitcases
South Korea has initiated a court review on whether to extradite a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea's Justice Ministry said it instructed prosecutors on Thursday to apply for the review at...
Decomposing body of female North Korean defector found ‘after one year’ in Seoul home
A North Korean defector’s body, believed to be decomposing for nearly a year, has been discovered in her Seoul home.The woman, 49, defected to South Korea in 2002 and became an example of successful resettlement after she started working.The badly decomposed body of the woman, who was still wearing winter clothes, was discovered on 19 October, Yangcheon district police said on Tuesday, according to the Korea Times.Investigators believed that she has been dead for nearly a year given the extent to which her corpse had decomposed and also because she was found wearing winter clothes.Her body was discovered after...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
South Korean actorYoon Hong-bin shares his experience of the Halloween tragedy in Seoul
South Korean actor Yoon Hong-bin shared his experience of the tragedy that took place in Seoul this Halloween. He shared that he witnessed the aftermath of the incident and tried to apply CPR to a survivor. RELATED: K-Pop star Lee Jihan dies in Seoul Halloween...
maritime-executive.com
US Offers $5M Bounty on Singapore Shipowner for North Korean Trade
As part of its ongoing effort to disrupt the flow of oil and other goods to North Korea, the U.S. Department of State announced it is offering a bounty of up to $5 million for information on the director of a Singapore shipping agency who they have linked to multiple violations of the sanctions on North Korea. The U.S. 18 months ago issued arrest warrants for Kwek Kee Seng, a Singaporean national, while it also moved to complete the seizure of a vessel they said he was using to make the illegal oil transfers.
North Korea continues missile barrage with test over Japan
Japan said more than one missile was fired, although it didn't immediately say how many. It said the missiles landed in the Pacific Ocean.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests.
AOL Corp
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea says
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korean officials said on Friday. The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the isolated nation, which Seoul sees as intimidation and a prelude to a potential invasion attempt. It also came as South...
North Korean ‘peace’ dogs cause political spat in South Korea
Seoul, South Korea CNN — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korea are the center of a political dispute in South Korea after the country’s former President said he was giving them up over an apparent lack of legal and financial support from his successor to care for the animals.
CNBC
Alibaba's international arm is spending millions to expand into South Korea
AliExpress said it spent 10 billion won ($7 million) this year in South Korea to lower product prices, after launching three-to-five-day shipping last year. The investment looks to tap a market billions of dollars large — and currently dominated by the U.S. AliExpress' monthly active users in Korea reached...
North Korea launches ICBM that apparently failed and two short-range missiles
North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. The launches prompted South Korea and the United States to extend their ongoing joint air drills, the largest-ever such exercises,...
bitcoinist.com
Do Kwon Ordered A Staff To ‘Doctor’ LUNA’s Price, South Korean Prosecutors Claim
Do Kwon, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terraform Labs, is now in hotter water following a crucial discovery made by South Korean prosecutors that could undermine his claims of innocence and non-involvement in the colossal implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin. According to some reports published on Korean...
KEYT
North Korea warns US of ‘powerful’ response to allied drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement from the ministry...
North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills as South recovers missile parts
SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - North Korea's military said on Monday that recent South Korea-U.S. military exercises were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill", as the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile that landed off its coast.
Japan hosts multilateral display of naval unity amid East Asia tension
YOKOSUKA, Japan, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japan hosted its first international fleet review for seven years on Sunday with ships from 12 other nations in a show of unity as North Korea fires record numbers of missiles and China increases its pressure on Taiwan.
