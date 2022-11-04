ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harkins Theatres' 2023 loyalty cup is here: What it looks like and how much it costs

By KiMi Robinson, Arizona Republic
It's the most wonderful time of the year for Harkins Theatres fans.

The 2023 retro-looking 32-ounce loyalty cup is now available for purchase at theaters throughout metro Phoenix as well as on the Harkins website.

"This year’s scrumdiddlyumptious design shares Harkins magical wonderland of Ultimate Moviegoing," a press release explains. "The imaginative and playful 2023 loyalty cup features an edible Harkins fantasy land complete with vibrant colors and cheerful moviegoing characters."

The 89-year-old movie theater chain has been selling collectible cups since 1988, making this the 35th loyalty cup.

How does the Harkins loyalty cup work?

Moviegoers can buy a cup filled with their favorite soft drink for $7.75 and get refills all through 2023 for $2 each.

To get a Harkins loyalty cup, buy a voucher at https://www.harkins.com/store and redeem the next time you go to the theater. Of course, you can also pick one up at your local Harkins.

