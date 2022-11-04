ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant application open for arts and culture projects along Phoenix light rail construction

By Madeleine Parrish, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Valley Metro announced it will use $90,000 to fund arts and culture projects near light rail construction, the transit authority's first project of its kind.

The funds will be split evenly among three sections of the 5.5-mile construction project, which will extend the light rail from downtown to Baseline Road in south Phoenix. Construction is set to be completed in 2024.

MB Finnerty, the public art administrator for Valley Metro, said the goal of the funding is to serve community members affected by construction.

"Instead of targeting artists to come up with the grant proposals, we are targeting community organizations," Finnerty said. Individual artists interested in applying must partner with a local organization.

Community organizations based near light rail construction, including schools and libraries, are being asked to develop project ideas. Projects can be "anything the community sees as a need," she said. They must be within half a mile of construction.

Project proposals could include food festivals, murals, performances, readings, art classes or demonstrations.

"If you're a dance troupe and $2,000 would buy you extra costumes for a performance, then yeah, that's exactly the kind of thing that you can apply for," Finnerty said.

The proposed projects can be in progress or brand new, but it is up to the grant recipient to secure city permits or any necessary private property permissions.

Finnerty estimates each grant will be around $5,000 but could go up to $10,000.

Applications for the first round of grant funding are due by Dec. 12.

Community member panels will choose the winning proposals. There will be a panel for each of the three sections of construction: Washington Street to Lincoln Street, Lincoln Street to Broadway Road and Broadway Road to Baseline Road. Each panel will include about 15 people.

Interested community members can apply to be on a panel by Nov. 29 at https://www.valleymetro.org/form/south-central-extensiondowntown-hub-art-grant-panel-application . Panelists must be involved in the community they are applying to represent as a panelist. They might live, work, or volunteer there, Finnerty said.

Valley Metro plans to determine the grant recipients by the end of January, and projects that receive grants this cycle need to be completed by the end of 2023.

If money is left over after this grant-making round, Valley Metro plans to repeat the grant-making process next fall.

Community organizations can apply for grant funding at https://www.valleymetro.org/form/south-central-extensiondowntown-hub-art-grant-application .

Madeleine Parrish covers south Phoenix for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Grant application open for arts and culture projects along Phoenix light rail construction

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

