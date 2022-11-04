ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Law enforcement presence increased after credible threats to state synagogues

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago
An increased law enforcement presence Friday around temples and synagogues will take effect following threats, according to officials.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office released a statement saying they will continue to coordinate a response to a warning from the Federal Bureau of Investigation of a “credible threat to synagogues in New Jersey.”

The information is not specific to any specific part of New Jersey, but it is credible, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Suspicious activity should be reported to a local police department, the Counterterrorism Watch Desk at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ (1-866-472-3365) or email tips@njohsp.gov.

