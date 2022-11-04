ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A depression could form in the Atlantic. Will Florida feel it? What the forecast shows

By Michelle Marchante, Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

The next subtropical or tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form next week in the Atlantic, and forecasters say it could bring stormy weather to Florida’s east coast.

“Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas during the early to middle part of next week,” the National Hurricane Center said in its advisory at 8 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service is already warning the public that there will be a high risk of hazardous, life-threatening rip currents along the Atlantic Coast, from Key Biscayne to northern Palm Beach County.

The hurricane center expects the large non-tropical low pressure system will develop over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic by the end of the weekend.

A depression could form next week and bring stormy weather to Florida. National Hurricane Center

The system, colored orange on the map, is forecast to initially be broad and disorganized, although it could “begin to acquire subtropical or tropical characteristics” by the early part of next week, according to the hurricane center.

Conditions should then be good enough for it to gradually develop into a subtropical or tropical depression sometime next week while moving west or west-northwest over the southwestern Atlantic.

Forecasters are giving the system a 0% chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a medium 50% chance of formation through the next five days.

What are the other systems?

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other systems:

Tropical Depression Lisa , which emerged over Mexico’s Bay of Campeche Friday morning and is forecast to dissipate this weekend. And a weak non-tropical area of low pressure that is several hundred miles east of Bermuda, marked with a yellow X on the map.

Forecasters say the disturbance might see some slow development within the next day or so while its moves west-northwest this weekend. The hurricane center expects it will encounter stronger upper level winds on Saturday that should stop its ability to develop any further. It has a low 10% chance of formation through the next two to five days.

What’s the next storm name?

Nicole is the next name on the list for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends Nov. 30.

Comments / 3

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
