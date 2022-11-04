Read full article on original website
The 2022 Toronto FC MLS Season: What Could They Improve On?
ANALYSIS – The Toronto FC MLS Season did not go as planned. They had trouble getting results and their defence and goalkeeping left a lot to be desired. They also had the worst road record in the MLS Eastern Conference and a below-average home record. It is not all bad though, as the arrival of the Italians does provide TFC with some hope.
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs Arsenal: How Injuries Will Affect the Starting Eleven
The Chelsea lineup for the upcoming London Derby with Arsenal is a tough one to predict. Injuries to Ben Chilwell and Kepa Arizabalaga leave the already hurting squad in a state of disarray ahead of a visit from one of the top teams in England this season. Chelsea Lineup Prediction...
UEFA Europa League Draw: Manchester United vs Barcelona is a Match for the Ages
With the Champions League round of sixteen draw in the book, the Europa League follows from Nyon, Switzerland. The final will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, but the route to get there is very different to years gone by. The third-placed teams from the UCL will be taking part in this round and they will meet the UEL runners-up. Here is the run-down from today’s UEFA Europa League draw!
Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions and Best Odds for November 6
Stamford Bridge plays host to a huge London derby as Arsenal look to continue their spell at the top of the table while Chelsea just want to keep pace with the top four. That is quite the role reversal for these two clubs as The Blues are used to being Premier League high-risers.
Fabrizio Romano Names Chelsea’s Biggest Competition for Brazilian ‘Phenemenon’
Chelsea are among the major European sides that are pushing hard to sign Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The 16-year-old Brazilian is earning a lot of attention from Europe after breaking into the first-team scene at such a young age. Chelsea Face Tough Competition for Wonderkid Endrick Signing. Chelsea...
Manchester United and Chelsea Defenders Favoured Over Arsenal Star in Brazil Squad Announcement
Earlier on Monday, the 26-man Brazil squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was announced, and from a Premier League perspective, there are a number of familiar faces who made the cut. Brazil Squad Announcement – Manchester United and Arsenal Stars Favoured Over Roberto Firmino. Goalkeepers. Unsurprisingly, both Alisson...
Fantasy Hockey 2022-23 Week 5: Studs, Duds, and Sleepers
Every Monday, Last Word on Hockey will survey the Fantasy Hockey landscape and select a handful of players to assist in your weekly match. We will attempt to select “Studs” who may be available in your league as opposed to who we know are already owned by other teams. The “Duds” will most certainly be taken and will serve as a warning when you have “who do I start/sit” questions. The “Sleepers” will be almost exclusively available in most leagues. We will also attempt to have a mix of players that will apply to traditional leagues as well as banger leagues. All ownership numbers are based on Sunday research and may be slightly different at the time of publication. Here are our selections for Week 5:
Manchester United Women Face First Test With European Qualification Targeted
Manchester United Women will learn if their Women’s Super League title credentials are real on Sunday evening when they host Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village. The game will see United, league leaders, take on three-time consecutive and defending champions Chelsea in a real test of their chances of maintaining an impressive start to the season.
WTA Finals Final Prediction – Caroline Garcia vs Aryna Sabalenka
In a fitting ode to the depth and unpredictability of women’s tennis, the two undefeated players from the group stages – Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari – in Fort Worth are out of the competition. As such, our WTA Finals final prediction features Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia. A new WTA Finals champion will be crowned on Monday in the final WTA Tour singles match of the year. So, let’s take a look at who that champion should be come the end of the day’s play.
Manchester United’s ‘Eye-Catching’ Target Caught up in Serious FA Investigation
Brentford striker Ivan Toney is reportedly being investigated by the Football Association for allegations that he has gambled on football games over the last seven months. The Englishman – is also a rumoured transfer target for Manchester United. Manchester United Target Ivan Toney Being Investigated Over Gambling Allegations. Toney...
UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: Lazio and Fiorentina are Amongst the Favourites
For the third and final time today, attention turned to Nyon in Switzerland. The UEFA Europa Conference League Draw beckoned this time and, after Jose Mourinho led AS Roma to win the inaugural tournament, there is a chance for another side to follow suit and make history. Here is how the draw went, featuring the second-placed Conference League teams and the third-placed Europa League teams.
Rudderless and sloppy England loss at Twickenham against Los Pumas 29-30
Argentina were by far the better team in their deserved victory over England on Sunday afternoon. A ‘rudderless and sloppy’ England loss at Twickenham against Los Pumas was the visitor’s first triumph at the ground in 16 years. It was a special performance by Michael Cheika’s Pumas...
2022 AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Bracket Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the full bracket for the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. AEW World Championship Eliminator Bracket Unveiled. Ethan Page and Dante Martin were the first two competitors to be confirmed for the bracket. Then, on the November 4 episode of AEW Rampage, Ricky Starks entered the tournament. The former FTW Champion stated that people have been asking questions and hoping to see him on TV, and he had an answer in the form of competing in the tournament.
‘Secret Meeting’: Fabrizio Romano Issues Update on Manchester United Chase for ‘Ronaldo Replacement’
Manchester United held a “secret meeting” with PSV Eindhoven over the possibility of signing forward Cody Gakpo in the summer, confirms Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils were really interested in a move for the Dutchman before proceeding to sign Antony from Ajax. Manchester United Held Secret Meeting Over...
FSG Put Liverpool Up For Sale – Have Received “Expressions of Interest”
According to a recent article by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have put Liverpool up for sale. This stands in direct opposition to a statement in May, in which chairman Tom Werner stated that the conglomerate saw the club as a “long-term project”. FSG...
