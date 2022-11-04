Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Related
3 best free agents the Twins must targets after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Minnesota Twins 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Despite some sizable upgrades being made last offseason, the Twins failed to make the playoffs in the American League Central, and finished the campaign with a sub .500 record. The Twins were expected to challenge to win the division, and while they did early on, they fell apart as the season progressed.
Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 road defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was a game of two halves. The Raiders were rolling in the first 30 minutes of the contest, as quarterback Derek Carr anchored four scoring drives. He also built keen chemistry with Davante Adams, who recorded nine receptions and two touchdown catches. The […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr gets brutally honest on his sluggish chemistry with Davante Adams in the second-half collapse vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes not only made franchise history in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but he also joined an exclusive club of NFL quarterbacks with his dual-threat performance. According to Stat Muse, Mahomes just became the 10th quarterback in NFL history to record 400 or more passing yards in a game […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets record books on fire with comeback win vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes makes history not once, but twice as serious dual threat in Chiefs’ win vs. Titans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prove himself as one of the most dangerous dual-threat QB in the NFL. In their Week 9 showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Mahomes not only punished them with his passing, but he also dominated on the ground to make life more difficult for the visitors. He completed 43 of his 68 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown, all while throwing just one interception. The superstar signal-caller also led the Chiefs in the rushing game, carrying the ball six times for 63 yards and one TD.
Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached
The Ohio State Buckeyes just continue to shatter records in the Ryan Day era. The Buckeyes picked up their ninth win of the season on Saturday thanks to a 21-7 road victory over Northwestern. It was not easy for Ohio State’s high-octane offense to get going considering the dismal weather conditions throughout the game, but […] The post Ohio State’s unreal feat that even Nick Saban’s Alabama, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson have never reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Quentin Johnston, TCU football dealt discouraging injury update
Unbeaten TCU football is currently in the midst of a Big 12 battle with Texas Tech and early in the contest, they were dealt a brutal blow as star wide receiver Quentin Johnson exited early with an ankle injury. He actually rolled it last week and tried to play through it here before making his way to the sidelines.
3 Packers most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth consecutive game Sunday, dropping this one to the lowly Detroit Lions, 15-9. Once again, the offense struggled to move the football. Rodgers had a rough day at the office, as did the ground game. Green Bay’s defense, which had really struggled of late, actually played very well. They held a Lions team averaging 31 points per game at home this season to a season-low 15. Nevertheless, the Packers couldn’t even crack double digits.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
3 reasons Kansas State football has an Adrian Martinez-Will Howard QB controversy
It’s rare that a highly-ranked college football team has a quarterback controversy in November, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Kansas State. The Wildcats have had a very strong season so far, sitting at 6-2 and ranked 13th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. However, Kansas State football now has an interesting dilemma on its hands.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce goes berserk and throws helmet amid Patrick Mahomes interception vs. Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans as double digit favorites. That’s despite both teams entering the game at 5-2. Much of that has to do with the Titans having to start Malik Willis at quarterback. Nevertheless, the Titans are led by a hard-nosed head coach in Mike Vrabel. The team is no pushover and are showing just that on Sunday Night Football.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s MVP season pushes Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to forget the Warriors
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons used to be a Golden State Warriors fan. But after getting to watch Luka Doncic up close, he is now converting to become a Dallas Mavericks faithful. Parsons admitted as much after witnessing another Doncic masterclass in Dallas, this time against the Brooklyn Nets. The Slovenian wonderboy exploded for 36 […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s MVP season pushes Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to forget the Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Helped us win the game’: Patrick Mahomes shines spotlight on unsung Chiefs hero vs. Titans
In a heated clash between two division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the AFC South leaders seemed to have a stranglehold in the game as the Chiefs’ offense, helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled through three periods. But it’s only a matter of time until a player of Mahomes’ caliber wakes up, and wake up he did.
Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach
The Indianapolis Colts and head coach Frank Reich have parted ways following Indy’s loss in Week 9 against the New England Patriots. According to Adam Schefter, the Colts informed Reich on Monday morning that they’d be moving in a a new direction, putting an end to his tenure as the organization’s head coach. Frank Reich […] The post Frank Reich fired by Colts after loss vs. Patriots, Jeff Saturday named interim coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 win vs. Saints
The Baltimore Ravens got their third straight win after they made quick work of the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 6-3, the Ravens continue to rule the AFC North in first place. Here are the Ravens’ four biggest heroes from their Week 9 win vs. the Saints.
Jim Harbaugh compares Michigan football’s Blake Corum to NFL Pro Bowler
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh recently dropped notable praise on running back Blake Corum. The Wolverines are in the midst of a tremendous 2022 campaign and Corum has played a pivotal role in their success. Harbaugh did not hold back when discussing the young running back, per mlive.com. “He’s...
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady further cements his status as the greatest quarterback of all time after reaching a milestone that no other player in the history of the game has ever done before. Midway through the final quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw a short […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady cements GOAT QB status vs. Rams with insane record no one has ever done before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout
The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have had quite a performance to forget in their road showdown against the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The Volunteers’ high-flying offense entered the game leading the nation in both yards per game (553.0) and points per game (49.4). Hendon Hooker was also deemed to be the clear-cut frontrunner […] The post Georgia fans shower Tennessee with thundering ‘overrated’ chant amid blowout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0