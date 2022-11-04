ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced.

Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When it takes effect with the 2023-24 license year, antlerless licenses will be available for purchase online or in person at any license issuing agent.

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania

Before this bill, hunters applied for antlerless licenses via mail, sending pink envelopes to county treasurers, the only entity permitted to sell them. They had to do so according to a set schedule, with various deadlines based on state residency and a round of sales, using a self-addressed stamped envelope and paper checks, something increasingly foreign to some hunters, the Game Commission added.

Several organizations, such as the National Deer Association, Pennsylvania Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists as well as everyday hunters supported the bill, championing it as the final step to fully modernizing license sales.

“Allowing for the sale of antlerless deer hunting licenses through other means such as online or through issuing agents will make it far more convenient for hunters,” Erie County Senator and Chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee Dan Laughlin, who sponsored Senate Bill 431, said.

Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans agreed, thanking legislators, particularly Laughlin, for implementing the system.

“Our mission here at the Game Commission is twofold, to manage and protect wildlife and their habitats, but also to promote hunting and trapping for current and future generations,” Burhans said. “Modernizing how we sell antlerless licenses helps us achieve both.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The Game Commission said that the pink envelope system was seen by many as a barrier to hunting participation, especially when it comes to recruiting new hunters. Allowing for antlerless license sales through HuntFishPA will address those issues.

Hunters will be notified of the process for applying for antlerless licenses under the system prior to the start of the next license year.

