College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Maryland volleyball weekend recap: A split keeps the Terps above .500

When this season’s schedule came out for Maryland volleyball, a lot of quick rematches against conference opponents were looked at as times for the team to adapt and gameplan better for opponents. This past week, the Terps played two opponents that they had played fewer than two weeks before, and both of these games finished with the exact same scores as the first time around.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Big Ten weekend review: week 10

Maryland football returned from its bye week to take on Wisconsin in a Big Ten battle at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers dominated, though, and Maryland fell to 6-3 on the season with a 3-3 record in Big Ten play. Next, Maryland will wrap up its two-game road trip next Saturday in a matchup with No. 15 Penn State.
EAST LANSING, MI
testudotimes.com

Maryland football falls flat in 23-10 loss at Wisconsin

On the road against the 4-4 Wisconsin Badgers, Maryland football had a chance to start November on a positive note. Things didn’t exactly go as planned. Wisconsin decimated the Terps in a 17-0 first half, setting the tone and never allowing Maryland to come within arm’s reach of making it a competitive game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland field hockey earns No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Liberty in first round

With the conference tournaments already settled, it’s time for 18 NCAA field hockey teams to compete for the 2022 national championship. Maryland field hockey will be the No. 3 overall seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host Liberty on Nov. 11 in the first round. The Terps would host a second-round game on Nov. 13 against the winner of Princeton and Syracuse, should they advance.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball vs. Niagara preview

After months of anticipation, Maryland men’s basketball’s season is finally here. The Terps will hit the court Monday at 7 p.m. to begin both the 2022-23 season and the Kevin Willard era. The game will be available to stream on Big Ten Plus. The Terps are looking to...
LEWISTON, NY
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s preseason

In a season of newness for Maryland women’s basketball, the preseason ended with familiar, commanding wins. The Terps took their opening matchup over Frostburg State by a score of 113-46 before fending off an early scare from Millersville this past Wednesday en route to a 94-39 victory. While preseason...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Travel Maven

This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the State

For residents of Maryland, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Line State? It appears that Maryland's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Travel and Leisure article, the town of Easton has been dubbed the most charming in the state, keep reading to learn more.
MARYLAND STATE
Total Food Service

Journey to the Land of Kush

Chef Gregory Brown and Naijha Wright-Brown share their experience about opening their first vegan soul food restaurant, despite major challenges at the start. How do you open a vegan soul food restaurant during a recession, keep it going, and against all odds, still succeed?. I spoke with Chef Gregory Brown...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

45 years in jail for gunman in deadly Burger King shooting

FREDERICK, Md. - The gunman who was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland last December has been sentenced to 45 years in jail. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Darin Tyler Robey was sentenced Friday after being found guilty by a jury over the summer.
FREDERICK, MD

