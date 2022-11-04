Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge works together to clean Toney’s Brook
This slideshow requires JavaScript. GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Borough residents, Girl Scout Cadets from Troop No. 20472 and New Jersey Institute of Technology students pulled on their wading boots and rubber gloves Saturday, Oct. 22, for the semiannual Glen Ridge cleanup of Toney’s Brook. The watery morning, attracting about 20 volunteers, was sponsored by Clean Ocean Action, a national nonprofit organization protecting waterways. As usual, most of the day’s action for the statewide event happened along the Jersey Shore, with ecologically minded Glen Ridge one of the few landlocked communities involved.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange mayoral election features four candidates
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange residents have a big choice to make at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, choosing among four candidates for the next mayor. Current Mayor Robert Parisi is not running for reelection, leaving four challengers to vie for the spot; they are former Councilman Joe Krakoviak, Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown, Council President Susan McCartney and Councilman Bill Rutherford. The mayoral term is for four years.
essexnewsdaily.com
Tickets on sale now for West Orange High’s production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Things are getting curiouser and curiouser at West Orange High School as the theater department prepares for its fall production of “Alice in Wonderland,” premiering Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. Additional performances will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at tinyurl.com/mu8pbdvu.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville recognized for work to make walking, cycling to school safer
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville has been recognized by the New Jersey Department of Transportation for its efforts to encourage safer and more accessible walking and bicycling environments for school children. The township has been awarded bronze-level certification from the New Jersey Safe Routes to School Program, funded by the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Washington Elementary says ‘Happy Bookoween’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Washington Elementary reading specialist Wendi Giuliano and her team created a new sort of holiday with Bookoween, a celebration of all things literacy. “We created our own Pumpkin Patch of Literacy here at Washington School,” Giuliano said. “We have a building filled with brilliant...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HSAs create pumpkin patches for students
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Home and School Associations, with each school having its own membership and governing body, give a boost to the district by sponsoring fundraisers and activities, and helping to make ends meet. At Halloween time, members scatter pumpkins across their elementary school’s front lawns, with the advice to children, heard just last week, to “pick the pumpkin up from the bottom and hold it like your favorite stuffed animal.” The photographs presented here were taken at Carteret and Brookdale elementary schools.
essexnewsdaily.com
Five candidates run for three open seats on Glen Ridge BOE
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — This election season, Glen Ridge has five candidates running for three open seats on the Board of Education. They are incumbents Elisabeth Ginsburg and Heather Yaros-Ramos, running on the Civic Conference Committee–endorsed slate with challenger Tricia Akinwande; challenger Darius K. Dehnad, running under the slogan “Glen Ridge Parent Alliance”; and challenger Steven Lord, running under the slogan “Common Sense Candidate.” BOE member Michael de Leeuw is not seeking reelection.
