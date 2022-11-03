Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION
2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
thevindicator.com
Bobby Guy Allen
Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1949 in Batson, Texas to his parents Gordon Thurman Allen and OD McCreight. Bobby’s life was a true reflection of his love for the Lord. The immense love he had for his children and grandchildren was evident every day. He was a mentor to many with expectations centered around progress, respect, and attitude. He wanted others to value the outcome of hard work which he continued to display daily even when his energy ran low.
thevindicator.com
City of Dayton, Floyd reach separation agreement
DAYTON – Early last week, word came that City Manager Steve Floyd was leaving after only 10 months on the job, and now city leaders have reached a separation agreement. Council met for a special meeting on Friday night to discuss that agreement and the possible appointment of an interim to lead the city.
3 riders killed, 1 injured in separate motorcycle crashes this weekend on I-45 and Galveston
Three bikers were killed, and one was seriously injured after separate motorcycle crashes happened over the weekend in Galveston and Dickinson, according to police.
fox26houston.com
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE
Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
fox26houston.com
Houston woman missing for 4-years believed dead, mother pleading for additional information
HOUSTON - "It's horrible when you're driving down the street, and you see trash bags, and you're wondering is her body in there, is she in that bayou; and when I hear news reports they found a corpse or a head. It's just a standstill waiting to see if they're going to call me."
Montgomery County Food Bank launches monthly mobile food market in Conroe for veterans
The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its next monthly mobile food bank for local veterans in need on Nov. 8 at the Conroe VA Clinic, located at 690 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, according to a Nov. 4 release. (Courtesy Pexels) The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22
IN SHELTER – A375319. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/05/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-05-22/
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
fox26houston.com
Railroad worker killed by explosion near Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas - Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring. Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.
Police search for masked gunmen after 2 men shot at NE Houston apartments
Police are working to track down multiple gunmen who were reportedly wearing ski masks. They fled the scene in a gray Nissan.
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
Detectives looking into north Houston car fire with body found inside
Because the car was found parked and there was no accident involved, detectives say they believe it was intentional.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center is now closed "due to issues outside of their control." Here's where you can cast your ballot at an alternate polling location.
thewoodlandstx.com
City Place Launches Neighborhood Farmers Market - The Woodlands
North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of each month beginning November...
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
From the desk of Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas City
Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas CityCity of Texas City. What a Journey it has been so far! I have learned so much about our city... and even more about myself! In just TWO YEARS, under the current administration.
