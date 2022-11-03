ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

MAN HUNT NEAR TODD MISSION

2 AM-After a pursuit, Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies along with MCSO are now searching the woods off Riley Road near Foxwood. Harris County Air is on the scene including several K-9 units including Waller County Sheriff’s Office. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-hunt-near-todd-mission/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Bobby Guy Allen

Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1949 in Batson, Texas to his parents Gordon Thurman Allen and OD McCreight. Bobby’s life was a true reflection of his love for the Lord. The immense love he had for his children and grandchildren was evident every day. He was a mentor to many with expectations centered around progress, respect, and attitude. He wanted others to value the outcome of hard work which he continued to display daily even when his energy ran low.
HARDIN, TX
thevindicator.com

City of Dayton, Floyd reach separation agreement

DAYTON – Early last week, word came that City Manager Steve Floyd was leaving after only 10 months on the job, and now city leaders have reached a separation agreement. Council met for a special meeting on Friday night to discuss that agreement and the possible appointment of an interim to lead the city.
DAYTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE

Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22

IN SHELTER – A375319. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/05/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-05-22/
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Railroad worker killed by explosion near Old Town Spring

SPRING, Texas - Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring. Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.
SPRING, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
ALVIN, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

City Place Launches Neighborhood Farmers Market - The Woodlands

North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of each month beginning November...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy