Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on October 31, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1949 in Batson, Texas to his parents Gordon Thurman Allen and OD McCreight. Bobby’s life was a true reflection of his love for the Lord. The immense love he had for his children and grandchildren was evident every day. He was a mentor to many with expectations centered around progress, respect, and attitude. He wanted others to value the outcome of hard work which he continued to display daily even when his energy ran low.

