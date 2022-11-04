ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Boro, Beach, Brick schools participate in AP Colloquium

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
POINT PLEASANT — Throughout the month of October, Advanced Placement [AP] teachers from 20 schools across Ocean County and Neptune High School participated in the third AP Colloquium series at Ocean County College.

This year, school districts from around the county, including Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant Borough, Lacey, Manchester, Jackson and Brick, all pitched in to develop and facilitate this avenue of collaboration and professional development for teachers.

“Throughout the past few weeks, the Ocean County AP Colloquium Sessions have been filled with collaboration, professional learning, and a share-out of best practices for teachers to use in their classrooms,” said Superintendent of Point Pleasant Schools Adam Angelozzi.

The colloquium consisted of six days of collaborative professional development sessions that provided teachers with resources they could utilize in their AP courses.

