cohaitungchi.com
The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA
This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
Did you feel the earthquakes in Mass. and NH this weekend?
Both were small earthquakes, but many people felt them. New England experienced two minor earthquakes this weekend, one off the coast of Nantucket and the other in the middle of New Hampshire. The first happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles northwest of Nantucket Harbor (41.326°N – 70.126°W),...
Saving threatened historic buildings on Cape Cod is focus of new research project
CAPE COD, Mass. — Cape Cod is known for its dramatic ocean views, but all that beautiful water could undermine its future. Many of the state’s oldest and most historic buildings are located there and are now threatened by rising waters associated with climate change. Sandwich Town Hall...
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
2022 Mass. Election Results: 2nd Barnstable state Rep. District (Kip Diggs vs. William Buffington Peters)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican William Buffington Peters is challenging incumbent Democrat Kip Diggs to be state Rep. for the 2nd Barnstable District, which represents parts of Barnstable County on Cape Cod. None of the candidates had contested primary elections. Diggs has held...
WCVB
Annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration parade in Plymouth to honor historic women
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — For a quarter of a century, as many as 150,000 people have descended upon Plymouth, Massachusetts, for anannual Thanksgiving parade and celebration. As the community and parade organizers prepare for this year's edition of America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, the all-volunteer effort is once again being led by Olly deMacedo.
capecod.com
Tech rescue team called for missing person search in Sandwich
SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road. Units searched without results until 8 PM including with drones. Further details were not immediately available.
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
capecod.com
Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water
HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
capecod.com
Gas leak reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A residential gas line was compromised in Harwich shortly before 8:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to Lincoln Village Road off Lower County Road and evacuated the homeowner and closed down the area. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
capecod.com
Two injured in West Yarmouth crash
WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
Massachusetts 2022 Election Results: Barnstable County Sheriff Race (Donna Buckley v. Timothy Whelan)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate Donna Buckley will face Republican candidate Timothy Whelan in a race to determine Barnstable County’s next sheriff. Donna Buckley is a wife, mother, grandmother and attorney who’s spent the past four years working as the general...
capecod.com
Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Faulty vault won’t halt Barnstable Election Day count, report says
A broken vault in Barnstable containing voting ballots caused delays during primary elections in September, but town officials say that new ballots are safe for Election Day on Tuesday, a report says. As voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for local and Congressional races, a vault...
capecod.com
Car crashes into house in Dennis
DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Cape...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
