Nantucket, MA

cohaitungchi.com

The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA

This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
FALMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May

Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Did you feel the earthquakes in Mass. and NH this weekend?

Both were small earthquakes, but many people felt them. New England experienced two minor earthquakes this weekend, one off the coast of Nantucket and the other in the middle of New Hampshire. The first happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles northwest of Nantucket Harbor (41.326°N – 70.126°W),...
LACONIA, NH
capecod.com

Tech rescue team called for missing person search in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was called to Sandwich sometime after 5 PM Sunday. According to reports, a person is missing in the Ryder Conservation Lands off Cotuit Road. Units searched without results until 8 PM including with drones. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Divers called to Hyannis docks after report of person in the water

HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Person injured by tree spike in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A person reportedly suffered a significant arm injury on a tree spike in Barnstable Sunday morning. Rescuers responded to a Mary Dunn Road location about 10:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Gas leak reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A residential gas line was compromised in Harwich shortly before 8:30 AM Monday. Firefighters responded to Lincoln Village Road off Lower County Road and evacuated the homeowner and closed down the area. National Grid was called to cap the leak. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
HARWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Check those tickets! 2 $50K, 1 $100K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Wednesday night’s drawing? If so, you could have won some cash. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in last night’s drawing but there were two winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 and one winning ticket with a price of $100,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Two injured in West Yarmouth crash

WEST YARMOUTH – At about 10:30 Monday morning there was was a 2 vehicle crash at the intersection of Buck Island and Town Brook Roads in West Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Car strikes utility pole and rolls over on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and overturned in Bourne about 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) betweend Edge Hill and Nightingale Roads. The driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped serious injury. Low hanging wires were forcing traffic detours. Bourne Police confirm the Scenic Highway will be closed for an extended time. Sandwich Road would be an alternate route. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into house in Dennis

DENNIS – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Dennis around 9 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Lawrence Road. The driver was evaluated by EMTs. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Dennis Police are investigating how the crash occurred. Cape...
DENNIS, MA
