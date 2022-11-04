Jeffrey Sigmund, Wisconsin Dells, WI/ Homosassa, FL, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 4, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Jeff was born in Medford, WI, to Edward and Dolores (Gengler) Sigmund, the third of seven children. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1966 and served in the US Army from 1968 to 1970. He married the love of his life, JoEllen Garbe, on June 11, 1983, in Janesville, WI. Jeff’s career as an Auto Technician spanned over 40 years. He was a classic car enthusiast, loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. Jeff had a special place in his heart for his grandkids and great-grandkids. In his retirement years, he enjoyed wintering in Florida, motorcycle trips, his sawmill and woodworking projects.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO