LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The State of Nebraska is looking for somebody to make a movie about Chief Standing Bear, who fought for civil rights for Native Americans. Starting Nov. 7, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will re-open applications for the 2022 cycle of the Chief Standing Bear Film Program due to no applicant meeting the eligibility requirements for a grant award during the first application cycle. The last day to submit applications is Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO