Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued along Florida's east coast ahead of Nicole's midweek arrival
The issuance of hurricane and tropical storm watches Monday is a sign of what's ahead along the east coast of Florida as Nicole moves in by midweek. Hurricane Watches have been issued from the Volusia-Brevard County line to just north of Miami at Hallandale Beach. Outside of this region, tropical storm watches will go into effect from the mouth of the St. Marys River along the Florida-Georgia border to the Biscayne Bay. The extent of the tropical storm watches include Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. Aside from the wind alerts, storm surge watches are in effect from the Florida-Georgia border to north of Miami.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and could near hurricane strength on a path to Florida's east coast
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight Monday and is forecast to strengthen as it approaches Florida on Thursday. As of early Monday morning, Nicole was located around 550 miles east of the Bahamas and moving to the north-northwest at around 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph, with higher gusts.
Rain, wind, and coastal flooding possible as tropical system approaches Florida by midweek
A low pressure north of Puerto Rico is expected to develop early this week and it could lead to significant impacts along Florida's east coast by midweek. Surface observations late Sunday show a broad area of low pressure located approximately 150 miles north of Puerto Rico, producing a wide area of showers, thunderstorms, and rough seas. Ship measurements depict winds on the northern periphery of this low in excess of 35 miles per hour. The environmental conditions surrounding this area of low pressure will support continued development, with a tropical or subtropical depression possible. Regardless of tropical or subtropical designation, significant impacts to portions of the Peninsula are expected by midweek.
