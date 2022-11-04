The issuance of hurricane and tropical storm watches Monday is a sign of what's ahead along the east coast of Florida as Nicole moves in by midweek. Hurricane Watches have been issued from the Volusia-Brevard County line to just north of Miami at Hallandale Beach. Outside of this region, tropical storm watches will go into effect from the mouth of the St. Marys River along the Florida-Georgia border to the Biscayne Bay. The extent of the tropical storm watches include Jacksonville, Orlando, and Miami. Aside from the wind alerts, storm surge watches are in effect from the Florida-Georgia border to north of Miami.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO