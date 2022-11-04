Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
westfargopacker.org
West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year
Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
valleynewslive.com
Record-high Powerball jackpot has Moorhead store, customers buzzing
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A record-breaking jackpot keeps getting bigger as no one has scored a winning Powerball number yet. Monday night’s drawing is giving people in the valley 1.9 billion reasons to try, try and try again, and it’s keeping one Moorhead convenience store busy as ever.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
kvrr.com
Worker Arrives To Smoke Inside N. Fargo Burger King, Fire Found on Roof
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Firefighters put out a small fire on the roof of Burger King, across from the Fargodome. A worker called 911 shortly after 5 am saying there was smoke inside the building when they showed up for their shift. Crews couldn’t find anything burning inside so...
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Otter Tail County
(Fergus Falls, MN)--One person is dead following a motorcycle crash late last week in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on County Road 88 near 180th Ave. in Fergus Falls Township when it left the roadway and crashed. Authorities say the 34-year-old male...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speak on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fired Becker County Deputy running to replace current Sheriff
(Becker County, MN) -- A former Becker County deputy is running to replace the sheriff who fired him. Chad Peterson was placed on administrative leave in June 2021 after body camera footage showed him getting into an obscenity-laced, threatening argument with a resident during an early morning call. Sheriff Todd...
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
kfgo.com
Owner attempts to stop city order to demolish dangerous home
FARGO (KFGO) – Dan Curtis, the owner of a Fargo home declared dangerous and ordered demolished by the city, has gone to court to challenge the order. After several years of attempts by the Inspections Department to deal with the problem, city commissioners voted on September 19 to have the house and garage at 924 5th Street South removed by November 18.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECUSES WOMAN FROM DITCH
On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:32 a.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300th ST SW and 380th AVE SW, Fisher, for a vehicle in the ditch with a person outside of the vehicle, on the ground. Deputies arrived and located 73-year-old Sandra Hlady of Fisher outside of her 2009 Toyota Prius, which was in the ditch. It appears Sandra was traveling on a minimum maintenance road at a slow rate of speed, left the roadway, and got hung up on a culvert.
Comments / 0