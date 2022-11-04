Read full article on original website
Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day
Iowa voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots for state and federal offices, judicial retention and a constitutional amendment. There have been multiple changes to Iowa’s voting rules since the last general election. Polls close an hour earlier on Election Day than in past general elections and voters have […] The post Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the...
Iowa Firearms Coalition alleges voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.
kiwaradio.com
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
bleedingheartland.com
How democracy and public education could be threatened
Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. If Governor Kim Reynolds is re-elected and Republicans keep control of the Iowa legislature, Reynolds will push for a school voucher plan that would please the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.
KCRG.com
Republicans have edge in Iowa Congressional districts in final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas. A group of University of Iowa students is raising money for their fellow students, who are pursuing their education thousands of miles away. Thrift shops see costumer influx amid inflation. Updated: 2 hours ago. As Inflation continues...
iheart.com
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers
We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
KCRG.com
Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas
People in Ukraine prepare for winter without power amid ongoing war. If Russia continues to strike the country's energy infrastructure, people may have no electricity, water or heat in the coming months. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Iowa voters favoring Republican candidates in...
kscj.com
IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY
ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
KCCI.com
Final push in race for governor brings big names to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a race for Iowa, as the two candidates who want to be the state's next governor make their final push to get out the vote. Both Democrat candidate Deidre DeJear and Republican candidate Gov. Kim Reynolds plan to be in different parts of Iowa over the weekend, continuing their campaign. However, during the last few days of the week, both candidates have had big names join them on their campaigns and sing their praises.
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
KCRG.com
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
KCRG.com
Four teens killed in Marshalltown crash
Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day. Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Save An Endangered Child in Iowa?
Now that November is underway and temperatures will start to drop, hopefully, this is something you don't have to hear about for a long time. Everyone knows they shouldn't do it but it seems like every year we see and read scary stories of animals and/or children being left inside a hot car.
Iowa Hunter Arrows Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam
Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
