Roland, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day

Iowa voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots for state and federal offices, judicial retention and a constitutional amendment. There have been multiple changes to Iowa’s voting rules since the last general election. Polls close an hour earlier on Election Day than in past general elections and voters have […] The post Here’s what Iowans should know to vote on Election Day appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe

Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
MASON CITY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How democracy and public education could be threatened

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. If Governor Kim Reynolds is re-elected and Republicans keep control of the Iowa legislature, Reynolds will push for a school voucher plan that would please the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen

Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
AUBURN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Less Than 1% Of Iowa Casey’s Offer This Fuel To Drivers

We love our Casey’s, General Store here in Iowa. The Iowa-based gas station is known as a leader in renewable fuel sales in Iowa. In January, the station was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship with the Secretary’s Biodiesel Award. According to the department, over 1,000 Casey’s stores are currently offering biodiesel blends.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring

Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Show You Care: Univ. of Iowa students helping raise funds for students overseas

People in Ukraine prepare for winter without power amid ongoing war. If Russia continues to strike the country's energy infrastructure, people may have no electricity, water or heat in the coming months. Updated: 48 minutes ago. A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows Iowa voters favoring Republican candidates in...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY

ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Final push in race for governor brings big names to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's a race for Iowa, as the two candidates who want to be the state's next governor make their final push to get out the vote. Both Democrat candidate Deidre DeJear and Republican candidate Gov. Kim Reynolds plan to be in different parts of Iowa over the weekend, continuing their campaign. However, during the last few days of the week, both candidates have had big names join them on their campaigns and sing their praises.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily

By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Four teens killed in Marshalltown crash

Elon Musk is making changes to Twitter before the midterm election. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to keep election safe. Election officials say they're more prepared than ever to protect every voter and election workers on election day. Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring. Updated: 5 hours ago.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Field & Stream

Iowa Hunter Arrows Big Nontypical with Crazy Third Main Beam

Iowa deer hunter Justin Sieren tagged a monstrous 6 ½-year-old buck last most. He’s taken four great bucks in recent years, but this fall’s hunt was all about chasing this unique nontypical. Sieren told F&S that he wasn’t seeing the buck at his primary hunting spot, and thinking that the deer had to be nearby, he started map scouting.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

