ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

“I did not murder Cathy” James Krauseneck pleads innocence before he gets life in prison for the Brighton Ax Murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – James Krauseneck stood up and said he did not kill his wife Cathy. And then he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It took 40 years to get to this moment in the Brighton Ax Murder case. After a month long trial in September, a jury found that, in February 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was killed by her husband James with one swing of an ax.
BRIGHTON, NY
iheart.com

Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash

A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
FAIRPORT, NY
iheart.com

Woman Facing More Charges for Fatal Crash in Webster

There are more charges in a fatal crash in Webster. Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Alexander was drunk and high in April of last year when she turned in front of 62-year-old Scott Moss at Klem and Five Mile Line Roads. The District Attorney's office says Alexander's original trial ended in...
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested on gun charge after shooting of 4-year-old relative

Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces a weapons charge after a 4-year-old girl was shot on the city's northwest side Saturday night, though the suspected shooter remains at large. Officers responded to Selye Terrace just before midnight and found evidence of a shooting, though the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace

UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in April homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night

Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Sentenced for Murder

A Rochester man has been sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's son...and for firing shots at Rochester Police Officers who were trying to arrest him. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says Nicholas Deleon was sentenced on charges including second degree murder, plus two counts...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Person dies in East Rochester crash after car goes off road

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver has died in a crash in East Rochester that happened just after midnight on Saturday. East Rochester police say the driver was speeding and the car went off the road on Bluff Drive near Linden Avenue. Officers say the car was going so fast it sheered a tree in half and uprooted it. Parts of the car hit a home nearby.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
BATAVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy