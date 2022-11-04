Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
13 WHAM
Family: 87-year-old woman attacked by employee at Rochester nursing home
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman claims a nursing home staffer threw her 87-year-old mother to the ground and tried to rape her, leaving her hospitalized with several bruises, a broken rib and a fractured arm. Family members said they were told by the nursing home Oct. 31 that the...
WHEC TV-10
“I did not murder Cathy” James Krauseneck pleads innocence before he gets life in prison for the Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – James Krauseneck stood up and said he did not kill his wife Cathy. And then he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It took 40 years to get to this moment in the Brighton Ax Murder case. After a month long trial in September, a jury found that, in February 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was killed by her husband James with one swing of an ax.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Judge sentences Krauseneck to 25 years to life for Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an ax in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
iheart.com
Fairport Woman Indicted on Multiple Charges in Fatal 390 Crash
A Fairport woman has been indicted on multiple charges in a fatal crash last month on 390. Authorities say 22-year-old Jessica Cafarelli was drunk when she rolled over her vehicle, killing 22-year-old passenger Gianna Chapman of Parma. Cafarelli is charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and DWI.
iheart.com
Woman Facing More Charges for Fatal Crash in Webster
There are more charges in a fatal crash in Webster. Police say 36-year-old Jennifer Alexander was drunk and high in April of last year when she turned in front of 62-year-old Scott Moss at Klem and Five Mile Line Roads. The District Attorney's office says Alexander's original trial ended in...
13 WHAM
Man arrested on gun charge after shooting of 4-year-old relative
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces a weapons charge after a 4-year-old girl was shot on the city's northwest side Saturday night, though the suspected shooter remains at large. Officers responded to Selye Terrace just before midnight and found evidence of a shooting, though the victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
WHEC TV-10
Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace
UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
4-year-old shot in parked car in Rochester
Police say an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire. Three adults and three children, a six-year old and 10-month old, in addition to the four-year old victim, were also inside, but were uninjured.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: Four children under 10 years old have been shot in Rochester so far this year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the RPD’s Open Data Portal, four children, 10 years old or younger, have been shot in the City since the start of 2022. Those victims include two 3-year-olds and a 10-year-old, who all survived their injuries. The fourth victim is the 4-year-old who was shot last night, and she has non-life-threatening injuries.
Arrest made in April beating death in Rochester
Suspect arrested months later for April beating death in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
WHEC TV-10
Police make arrest in April homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police have arrested a man in connection to a murder that happened in April on North Clinton Avenue. On Friday, U.S. marshals arrested 20-year-old Treveon Gates. Gates is accused of fatally beating 65-year-old Gerald Wayne Irvin in an unprovoked attack. Irvin was in critical condition in the hospital...
Man arrested, alleged reckless operation of motorcycle caused death of passenger
A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger.
wxxinews.org
4-year-old girl shot while sitting in a car in northwest Rochester Saturday night
Rochester Police say that a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night, when someone opened fire on the vehicle. It happened just before midnight on the northwest side on Selye Terrace. The 4-year-old had already been taken by private vehicle to the hospital just before police arrived on the scene to check out a report about shots being fired in the area.
iheart.com
Man Sentenced for Murder
A Rochester man has been sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's son...and for firing shots at Rochester Police Officers who were trying to arrest him. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says Nicholas Deleon was sentenced on charges including second degree murder, plus two counts...
WHEC TV-10
Person dies in East Rochester crash after car goes off road
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver has died in a crash in East Rochester that happened just after midnight on Saturday. East Rochester police say the driver was speeding and the car went off the road on Bluff Drive near Linden Avenue. Officers say the car was going so fast it sheered a tree in half and uprooted it. Parts of the car hit a home nearby.
Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
Sunrise Smart Start: 4-year-old shot, house fire
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, November 7, 2022.
