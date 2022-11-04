ROCHESTER, N.Y. – James Krauseneck stood up and said he did not kill his wife Cathy. And then he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It took 40 years to get to this moment in the Brighton Ax Murder case. After a month long trial in September, a jury found that, in February 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was killed by her husband James with one swing of an ax.

BRIGHTON, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO