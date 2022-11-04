ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets 126, Spurs 101: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 126-101, on the road. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 20 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points, and Josh Richardson recorded eight points.
Boston Celtics to host Detroit Pistons Wednesday

Detroit Pistons (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons. Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference games and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from 3-point range.
