Pennsylvania State

NBC Philadelphia

At Stake in Pa. Governor Race: Abortion, Presidency

Voters electing a new governor of Pennsylvania will choose between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, with the future of abortion rights on the line, as well as management of the 2024 presidential election in a swing state that is often decisive. Shapiro, the state’s two-term elected attorney general,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Biden, Obama, Trump Make Final Midterm Push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania was the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Golden, Poliquin vie again over swing House seat in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democrats look to hold on to a key swing district in Maine as two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden faces a challenge from a former congressman. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, seeks to again defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018 until losing to Golden. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support.
MAINE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

While Building Truth Social, Trump Spoke With Rivals About Competing Partnerships

Months after Donald Trump began building his social media platform, Truth Social, he considered jumping ship and backing a competitor. Trump spoke with conservative platforms Gettr and Parler about partnerships before completing a deal with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Truth Social's founders privately worried about a "meltdown" and raised concerns...
NBC Philadelphia

Elon Musk Encourages Independents to Vote for a Republican Congress Ahead of Midterms

Tesla CEO Elon Musk weighed in on Tuesday's upcoming midterm elections and encouraged "independent-minded" people to vote for a Republican Congress. A Republican-controlled Congress with a Democratic president would make it less likely for major changes impacting tech platforms to become law. New Twitter owner Elon Musk weighed in on...

