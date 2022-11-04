ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Spain's former king appeals for immunity over UK harassment case

Spain's former king, Juan Carlos I, on Tuesday resumed a UK court battle to win immunity over harassment claims by his former lover, just as a new podcast featuring her claims is released. The hearing comes as zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who was also not present in court on Tuesday, has been discussing the relationship in a new podcast series called "Corinna and the King".
The Hill

In the Korean peninsula, a costly game of one-upmanship

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going as far as possible without going to war. He is showing what he might do if sufficiently threatened by his enemies, the South Koreans under the conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol buttressed by their American ally. And he’s got his armed forces promising “sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures,” unspecified but intended to be taken seriously.

