Pike County, OH

Murder trial of George Wagner IV delayed until Monday

By Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
Update, 10:12 a.m.: A week of interesting testimony in the murder trial of George Wagner IV ended Friday before Friday's events could even begin.

Pike County Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering sent jurors home so he could review evidence introduced by the prosecution. Prosecutor Rob Junk was also ill.

In a sometimes heated exchange, Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa and defense attorney John P. Parker argued about photos presented during Thursday's testimony and transcripts of the proceedings.

"Again the court appreciates you being here each day and your attentiveness each day," Deering said before sending jurors home for the weekend.

Testimony is set to resume Monday at 9 a.m.

WAVERLY, Ohio − Testimony is set to continue in the murder trial of George Wagner IV Friday, but not before attorneys and the judge meet to discuss procedural items before proceedings resume at 10 a.m.

George Wagner IV's mother has been on the stand the last few days offering a look at how she says her family put together the plan to kill the Rhoden family in April 2016.

