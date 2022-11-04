Columbus unveils solar power 'microgrid'

The city of Columbus on Thursday unveiled a solar panel "microgrid" that represents one of the first steps in a years-long effort to cut the city's carbon emissions in half.

The grid consists of three rows of solar panels lining a field in front of a pair of water towers on the Southeast Side near Brice. The panels are designed to power the Tussing Water Booster Station on Hines Road in the event of an outage so the city doesn’t need to use carbon dioxide-spewing diesel generators.

The station stores and pumps water to surrounding neighborhoods.

The solar array cost $1 million and includes a battery that stores power when the sun stops shining. Columbus contributed $50,000 of the cost; the rest came from AEP Ohio.

Construction on the array began two and a half years ago and it came online over the summer. The electricity generated by the array is comparatively small (enough to power around 20 households), but officials said the array is just one piece of a much larger puzzle, and one of the earliest steps in the Columbus Climate Action Plan, which aims to cut the city's carbon emissions by roughly half over the next decade.

Kristen Atha, director of utilities for the city of Columbus, said the grid is a pilot project that the city plans to duplicate.

“We’re hoping to have five pilot projects by 2030,” she said, although the locations are still being hashed out.

A group of high school students and a handful of reporters were given a tour of the station and the solar array Thursday morning.

Officials picked the Tussing station for the city’s first solar microgrid because the roughly 3-acre site had enough room for solar panels.

“Some of our tank and booster stations are pretty tight,” said Phil Schmidt, an engineer for the Columbus Division of Water. “We’ve got a decent amount of real estate here.”

The city plans to connect the array to the city’s power grid eventually, but the solar array’s primary purpose is powering the station in the event of a blackout. The station underwent a 3-hour test run earlier this year to ensure that the solar farm is generating enough power to keep it running, Atha said.

“It seems to be functioning well, so it’s giving us hope for the future,” she said.

A press release noted that destructive storms capable of knocking out powerlines and leaving entire cities in the dark will be vastly more frequent as carbon emissions continue to warm the planet.

“In those situations sometimes the electric utility will ask us to curtail our use, so the more microgrid installations we have,” the less electricity we need," Atha said.

