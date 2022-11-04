Chase Young is back this week for the Commanders | Reactions

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young stepped onto the practice field for the first time since the 2021 season Wednesday afternoon and was met with enthusiasm. Young is set to return for the Washington Commanders this weekend after he spent nearly a year on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a torn ACL. He and his teammates have a game on tap against the Minnesota Vikings.

Young had a strong Rookie season in 2020, with 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 15 games. However, Young was not able to see a full second season due to his injury. He tore his ACL in Week 10 against Tampa Bay.

Here are reactions to his return:

