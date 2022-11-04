ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Honor roll: Bartlesville softball players collect postseason kudos

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XJnR_0iybncW900

A Bartlesville High softball season that boasted several highlights but ended on a tough note garnered several postseason kudos for the Lady Bruin players.

Allie Scullawl nailed down the All-District Defensive Player of the Year Award after a superb outing.

Freshman pitcher Kelsie Yales harvested All-District Pitcher recognition and Emerson Casey earned an All-District Utility Player spotlight.

Two other Lady Bruins landed on the All-Region Team — Macie Schaper and Erika Niko.

Kyle Minton is the head softball coach.

Bartlesville finished with more than 15 wins for the second-straight season and has averaged 17 victories the past three campaigns.

This year’s team boasted some impressive individual numbers as well.

Casey hammered the ball at a .447 batting clip, followed by Chloe Robbins at .446 and Chelsea Goddard at .372.

Emerson also launched 11 doubles and two triples — both team highs.

Lexi Durao-West whacked nine doubles, followed by Schaper and Goddard with eight apiece and Niko with seven

When it came in to producing runs, the Lady Bruins depended largely on four RBI titans — Casey and Goddard with 26 apiece, Schaper with 23 and Durao-West with 21.

Robbins racked up the most miles on the basepath with 31 runs scored, followed closely by Goddard with 28 and Casey with 27.

Schaper added 22 runs.

Emerson, Goddard, Niko and Schaper led the Lady Bruins in games played (35);

Some other stat leaders included Niko and Durao-West with 12 and 11 walks, respectively; Schaper with four sacrifices, Durao-West with two sacrifice flies, and Robbins with a .494 on-base percentage.

The Lady Bruins relied on two strong pitching arms to carry the load.

Kelsie Yales recorded a 9-10 record in 112 innings, with 67 strikeouts and only 19 walks. She sculpted an earned run average of 2.63.

Durao-West made 19 pitching appearances and harvested an 8-8-1 record in 107 innings. She whiffed 91 batters and walked 26 while polishing off a 2.29 ERA.

On the defensive side, three regulars with at least 40 chances posted fielding percentages of 90 percent or better — Niko (98 percent), Schaper (96 percent), Scullawl (94 percent) , Goddard (93 percent), Parker Fielder (93 percent), and Durao-West (92 percent).

Following is a list of the top six in various stat categories.

Batting average: Emerson Casey, 447; Chloe Robbins, .446; Chelsea Goddard, 372; Kenzie Denny (.308), Macie Schaper (.287), Lexi Durao-West (.284).

RBIs: Emerson Casey (26), Chelsea Goddard (26), Macie Schaper (23), Lexi Durao-West (21), Erika Niko (18), Chloe Robbins (8), Maddie Czaja (8).

Runs: Chloe Robbins (31), Chelsea Goddard (28), Emerson Casey (27), Macie Schaper (22), Erika Niko (15), Allie Scullawl (13).

Doubles: Emerson Casey (11), Lexi Durao-West (9), Chelsea Goddard (8), Macie Schaper (8), Erika Niko (7), Isabell Daniels (5).

Walks: Erika Niko (12), Lexi Durao-West (11), Allie Scullawl (9), Emerson Casey (7), Chloe Robbins (6), Macie Schaper (5), Parker Fielder (5).

Slugging percentage: Emerson Casey (.592), Chloe Robbins (.473), Chelsea Goddard (.460), Lexi Durao-West (.386) Macie Schaper (.380), Kenzie Denny (.365).

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

OKWU Golfer at BHS Signs

A unique college signing took place at Bartlesville High early last week, as a Bruin, who has not played a single event for BHS yet, signed his National Letter of Intent. Bruin senior Sebastian Costales signed to play college golf at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Costales and his family have moved...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Highschool Basketball Pro

Tulsa, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Holland Hall High School basketball team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds

As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat

TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested after dog bites apartment employee

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after one of his pit bulls bit an apartment employee, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. The post said on Nov. 3, police were called out to a west Tulsa apartment complex for two pit bulls that were “aggressively chasing children.” Police learned Donald Lockridge owned the dogs, but couldn’t find him.
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy