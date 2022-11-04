Honor roll: Bartlesville softball players collect postseason kudos

A Bartlesville High softball season that boasted several highlights but ended on a tough note garnered several postseason kudos for the Lady Bruin players.

Allie Scullawl nailed down the All-District Defensive Player of the Year Award after a superb outing.

Freshman pitcher Kelsie Yales harvested All-District Pitcher recognition and Emerson Casey earned an All-District Utility Player spotlight.

Two other Lady Bruins landed on the All-Region Team — Macie Schaper and Erika Niko.

Kyle Minton is the head softball coach.

Bartlesville finished with more than 15 wins for the second-straight season and has averaged 17 victories the past three campaigns.

This year’s team boasted some impressive individual numbers as well.

Casey hammered the ball at a .447 batting clip, followed by Chloe Robbins at .446 and Chelsea Goddard at .372.

Emerson also launched 11 doubles and two triples — both team highs.

Lexi Durao-West whacked nine doubles, followed by Schaper and Goddard with eight apiece and Niko with seven

When it came in to producing runs, the Lady Bruins depended largely on four RBI titans — Casey and Goddard with 26 apiece, Schaper with 23 and Durao-West with 21.

Robbins racked up the most miles on the basepath with 31 runs scored, followed closely by Goddard with 28 and Casey with 27.

Schaper added 22 runs.

Emerson, Goddard, Niko and Schaper led the Lady Bruins in games played (35);

Some other stat leaders included Niko and Durao-West with 12 and 11 walks, respectively; Schaper with four sacrifices, Durao-West with two sacrifice flies, and Robbins with a .494 on-base percentage.

The Lady Bruins relied on two strong pitching arms to carry the load.

Kelsie Yales recorded a 9-10 record in 112 innings, with 67 strikeouts and only 19 walks. She sculpted an earned run average of 2.63.

Durao-West made 19 pitching appearances and harvested an 8-8-1 record in 107 innings. She whiffed 91 batters and walked 26 while polishing off a 2.29 ERA.

On the defensive side, three regulars with at least 40 chances posted fielding percentages of 90 percent or better — Niko (98 percent), Schaper (96 percent), Scullawl (94 percent) , Goddard (93 percent), Parker Fielder (93 percent), and Durao-West (92 percent).

Following is a list of the top six in various stat categories.

Batting average: Emerson Casey, 447; Chloe Robbins, .446; Chelsea Goddard, 372; Kenzie Denny (.308), Macie Schaper (.287), Lexi Durao-West (.284).

RBIs: Emerson Casey (26), Chelsea Goddard (26), Macie Schaper (23), Lexi Durao-West (21), Erika Niko (18), Chloe Robbins (8), Maddie Czaja (8).

Runs: Chloe Robbins (31), Chelsea Goddard (28), Emerson Casey (27), Macie Schaper (22), Erika Niko (15), Allie Scullawl (13).

Doubles: Emerson Casey (11), Lexi Durao-West (9), Chelsea Goddard (8), Macie Schaper (8), Erika Niko (7), Isabell Daniels (5).

Walks: Erika Niko (12), Lexi Durao-West (11), Allie Scullawl (9), Emerson Casey (7), Chloe Robbins (6), Macie Schaper (5), Parker Fielder (5).

Slugging percentage: Emerson Casey (.592), Chloe Robbins (.473), Chelsea Goddard (.460), Lexi Durao-West (.386) Macie Schaper (.380), Kenzie Denny (.365).