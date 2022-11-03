This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to assist with a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Grand Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Leocadio Arreguin, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department. There, he provided a breath sample that showed his Blood Alcohol Content was above 0.08. Arreguin was transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, and then released.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO