ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song

Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
People

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time

In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’

Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
NASHVILLE, TN
Page Six

Kyle Richards’ daughters hang with Kathy Hilton, Kim’s kids amid feud

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards may not all currently be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean their children have stopped hanging out. The famous sisters’ kids got together over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, who is pregnant with her third child. “When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition 👯‍♀️💖👶🚿🍼,” Kathy’s second oldest daughter, Nicky Hilton, captioned an Instagram photo showing eight of the older female Richards cousins smiling and embracing each other. From left to right — and mostly dressed in pink — stood Kim’s youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy’s daughters...
Black Enterprise

Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’

If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
People

People

349K+
Followers
58K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy