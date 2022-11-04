Read full article on original website
BET
She’s Back!: Wendy Williams Radiantly Glows While Sitting In Her Signature Purple Chair
Wendy Williams is back! The “Queen of Media” took to Instagram to hint that she has something new on the horizon with viral Instagram photos that showed her sitting in her signature purple chair. In the photos, the former TV talk show host appeared healthy and youthful as...
90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson Defends New Boyfriend Tony's Controversial Tattoo, And Fans Aren't Having It
90 Day: The Single Life's viewers are upset after learning about Tony's controversial tattoo.
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
Watch Kim Kardashian’s youngest kids rapping to their dad’s song
Kim Kardashian might have future rappers living in her home. The reality tv star and businesswoman took to social media to shake an adorable video of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm, rapping to Kanye West’s “True Love,” featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. “OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.
Malia Obama spotted looking sporty while on a walk with a friend
Malia Obama is staying active. The 24 year old was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a sporty and comfy looking outfit as she put her steps in with a friend. RELATED: Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots ...
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Seemingly Laugh Off Split Report
Is another Real Housewives couple calling it quits? Monique Samuels and her husband, Chris Samuels, are seemingly firing back at a report that they are separated after 10 years of marriage. “Chris, whatchu have to say about all this?” the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Potomac alum said via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 16, after […]
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Kyle Richards’ daughters hang with Kathy Hilton, Kim’s kids amid feud
Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards may not all currently be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean their children have stopped hanging out. The famous sisters’ kids got together over the weekend to celebrate Kim’s oldest daughter, Brooke Wiederhorn, who is pregnant with her third child. “When the cousin squad links up to shower our latest addition 👯♀️💖👶🚿🍼,” Kathy’s second oldest daughter, Nicky Hilton, captioned an Instagram photo showing eight of the older female Richards cousins smiling and embracing each other. From left to right — and mostly dressed in pink — stood Kim’s youngest daughter Kimberly Jackson, 27, Kathy’s daughters...
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Opens Up About Her Weight Loss
Riley Burruss has grown up in front of fans of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta's' eyes. The 20-year-old recently lost weight after admittedly struggling with insecurities related to her body image.
dexerto.com
Kim Kardashian faces TikTok backlash for letting daughter wear Michael Jackson’s real hat
Kim Kardashian is under fire on TikTok after letting her daughter North wear Michael Jackson’s real hat for a Halloween party. The reality star posted and deleted videos where her 9-year-old daughter, North, wore the original hat Michael Jackson donned in his ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video. Kim...
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
AOL Corp
Beyoncé Shared a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Dressed Impeccably in a Blue Suit at the Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé's Grammy-winning daughter Blue Ivy Carter went viral for bidding $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala this past weekend, and now, Bey has given the internet a good reason to talk about Blue again. The singer shared more photos from the night on Instagram, including a photo of her posing with Blue, who's nearly as tall as her now. The photo offered the first full look at Blue's, well, perfectly royal blue suit, complete with patent black gloves, a silver bag, dangle earrings, and black platform shoes. So, everyone, how does it feel to be out-dressed by a 10-year-old?
People
