In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...

10 DAYS AGO