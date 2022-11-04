Read full article on original website
You will not regret buying Big Eyes Coin, Even if you hold Bitcoin and Aptos
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency based on market cap, has, since its creation by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, broken barriers, leading to the creation of the crypto market we have today. Bitcoin opened the doors to DeFi, while Ethereum projected this vision for the world to see these possibilities in the most real sense.
Dash eyes for the $50 mark: Will it succeed?
Dash is a forked version of Litecoin, which itself is a fork of Bitcoin, which means all of these three cryptocurrencies have similar features and facilities with little changes in the algorithm. The name DASH is a combination of ‘Digital’ and ‘Cash,’ which aims to become a better version of its previous coins.
Bitcoin continues to decline; Is it worth buying in 2022?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency based on the market cap with a hard cap on coin circulation, which makes it one of the most popular digital assets in the world. From the USA to Australia, crypto enthusiasts love to treat it as an asset. Still, after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade, many...
Investors are waiting for a rally after the breakout in Chainlink
The biggest problem that the blockchain industry faced was its inability to interact with real-world data. It only works in on-chain technologies, increasing the risk of wrong data and manipulation. Chainlink aims to solve this problem with a network that combines on-chain and off-chain data outside the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem.
Cronos on recovery mode: Can CRO cross the $0.15 mark?
At the time of writing this post, CRO was trading around $0.122, which is a strong resistance for the short term. We do not think it is an ideal time to buy around the upper Bollinger Bands. If the CRO price does not break the resistance, it will come down to the level of $0.1, and that could be an ideal time to buy for the long term.
BTC, MATIC, BNB, and BLUNT: 4 Gladiators in the Crypto Arena
Cryptocurrencies have been gathering momentum recently. They are investment opportunity that isn’t controlled by a conventional financial institution or central authority. The cryptocurrency markets are looking up. Irrespective of the uncertainty, some cryptocurrencies have continued to stay competitive in the face of a bear market due to multiple exciting...
GMX Protocol positioned on Avalanche in January 2022
The GMX Protocol had been effectively positioned on the Avalanche. This incident took place sometime in the month of January, 2022. Ever since, the entity has taken the lead of engaging in on-chain swaps. Along with that, there is also the issue of futures trading, which has kept them occupied. This, in turn, paved the way for the accumulation of nearly $16 billion in terms of volume. Due to all of this, there is more or less a festive mood and spirit where the team of GMX Protocol is concerned.
Coinplay Review 2022: Is It a Legit Gambling Site?
Coinplay is a legitimate platform for crypto gambling and betting. The Coinplay operator accepts more than 40 crypto coins for deposits and withdrawals and for wagering on sports, esports, and live casinos. Both experienced bettors and newbies can easily begin gambling because of the convenient, user-friendly interface. All new customers are eligible for a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 5,000 USD on their initial deposit. Another fantastic perk for anyone who enjoys betting and gambling is cashback. However, read our Coinplay review further and know about the site in detail.
TRON fails to attract buyers; Will TRX consolidation end?
TRON is a content-sharing platform developed by TRON Foundation, a Singapore-based nonprofit organization. It is a peer-to-peer technology that provides a massive opportunity for content creators as well as consumers to enjoy the platform without censorship. TRX is the native coin of the platform, which is used to pay gas...
USM.World partners with Helio for easy earning yield on HAY
USM.The world is very pleased and takes immense pleasure in making their declaration of partnering with Helio Protocol. This joining of hands between the two prime entities has been carried out with the aim and intention of making it into an absolute, mutually beneficial merger in every way possible. Incidentally, USM.World, whose conventional token happens to be $RACA, is the parent company of the 3D metaverse-oriented United States of Mars (USM).
VT Markets adds diversity with bond CFDs
VT Markets announced that it had added 7 bond CFDs to its offerings. However, this gives traders a chance to gain exposure to more global markets and diversify their portfolios. The newly added bond CFDs are from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. These include Euro-Bond Futures, UK Long Gilt Futures, and Treasury Bond Futures.
Hottest crypto for 2023: Cardano, Avalanche, BudBlockz
The advent of blockchain is more of a blessing to the 21st century. While the traditional banking system suffered significant challenges, cryptocurrency is obsessed with delivering efficient banking with smarter technology. Blockchain technology had diversified its usage just when we thought cryptocurrency was only for monetary transactions. With blockchain, fast, transparent, and secured transactions are guaranteed. The Decentralized Finance system of transactions has led to the multiplication of other useful cryptocurrencies in the digital market.
OKX Chain adds Meson Network as infrastructure network partner
OKC, or OKX Chain, has added a substantial benefit to Web3-based projects. The L1 based on Cosmos has formed a partnership with Meson Network, which will now serve as its infrastructure network partner. Through the integration, the Web3 projects will be able to transmit their data through a completely decentralized network.
Dogeliens is driving crypto adoption through innovative solutions like the Sandbox and Algorand
Dogeliens (DOGET) is the new cryptocurrency token making the rounds as the next crypto project to bring era-defining technologies to the forefront of the metaverse. The metaverse is the new frontier for social and professional interaction in this digital age. The metaverse will enhance work and play among digital natives and increase the earning power of its users through various passive income mechanisms.
Animoca Brands: Shaping the future of Metaverse and Gaming
Animoca Brands has become a leader in digital blockchain, entertainment, and gamification and is driving massive digital property rights through gaming and non-fungible tokens to build the open Metaverse. Animoca Brands is a top-ranked platform in developing and publishing a wide portfolio of digital products, which include The SAND token...
Bybit Futures Grid Bots goes live & makes smart trade easy
Bybit has made the latest addition to its trading bot offering with Futures Grid Bots. Anyone who looks up to artificial intelligence and believes the technology to be the future for trading is surely in for a treat. Bybit’s Futures Grid Bots allow traders to execute orders 24/7 without manual intervention.
Binance liquidates all existing FTT in their possession
In one of the tweets, Binance mentioned that they had recently obtained approximately $2.1 billion USD, equivalent to cash ($BUSD and $FTT). This occurrence occurred because of Binance’s move to withdraw from FTX equity, which they had carried out sometime during the year. Along with that, and as per...
2 dull meme coins and 1 hissterical one: Dogechain, Dogelon Mars, and Big Eyes Coin
Meme coins are supposed to be a bit of lighthearted fun that mock serious cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, these days, meme tokens are anything but fun. In the words of Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, even Dogecoin can “No longer make me laugh.” Citing “spam advertising,”...
