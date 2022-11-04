The GMX Protocol had been effectively positioned on the Avalanche. This incident took place sometime in the month of January, 2022. Ever since, the entity has taken the lead of engaging in on-chain swaps. Along with that, there is also the issue of futures trading, which has kept them occupied. This, in turn, paved the way for the accumulation of nearly $16 billion in terms of volume. Due to all of this, there is more or less a festive mood and spirit where the team of GMX Protocol is concerned.

