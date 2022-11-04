ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MD

Bay Net

Two Flown Out After Serious Vehicle Crash In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious crash that has sent multiple people to the hospital. At approximately 4:45 p.m. on November 6, first responders were dispatched to the 8700 block of Port Tobacco Road, in the area of King Edward Place, for a reported crash.
LA PLATA, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Christian Kent, a missing 14-year-old from Burtonsville. Kent was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 3200 block of Wood Avenue of Burtonsville. Kent is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 111 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black sneakers. Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

5 Dead After Isolated Shooting In Waldorf; Police Investigating

LA PLATA, Md. – Today, around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers entered the house, they...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

UPDATE: 5 Dead After Quadruple Murder, Suicide In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. — On November 4, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and The La Plata Police Department arrived and located the homeowner, who was at the front door and advised he had returned home from work and discovered five persons deceased in the house.
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

