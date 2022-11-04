ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

PayPal and Venmo to offer Apple Tap to Pay feature

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KpNR_0iybm4gB00

In February, Apple announced its Tap to Pay feature, which allows businesses to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap. Now, this function is getting new partners with PayPal and Venmo.

During its latest earning reports, PayPal (via MacRumors) shared the news that PayPal and Venmo iOS apps will soon integrate with Tap to Pay feature.

“Leveraging Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology, U.S. merchant customers will soon be able to accept contactless debit or credit cards and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, using an iPhone and the PayPal or Venmo iOS app.”

In July, Apple partnered with Adyen, which enabled Tapy to Pay for retailers like G-Star, Scotch & Soda, Nike, Lightspeed Commerce, and Fresha. In addition, Shopify is another partner Apple was able to find.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment option to their business customers. Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their business customers, including the Shopify Point of Sale app this spring. Additional payment platforms and apps will follow later this year.

Tap to Pay was made available with iOS 15.4 and requires an iPhone XS or later so merchants can start accepting contactless payments using their iPhone.

A report by Bloomberg from the beginning of the year said Apple has a project Breakout to bring financial services in-house as the company wants to reduce the reliance on outside partners:

A multiyear plan would bring a wide range of financial tasks in-house, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. That includes payment processing, risk assessment for lending, fraud analysis, credit checks and additional customer-service functions such as the handling of disputes.

The effort is focused on future products, rather than Apple’s current lineup of services. Still, the news sent shares of CoreCard Corp. and Green Dot Corp. — two of Apple’s existing partners — down more than 8% apiece on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., another key partner, slipped as much as 1.2%.

BGR will keep reporting as we hear more about Apple’s financial long-term plans.

More Apple coverage: Do you use Apple Pay? It’s (almost) everywhere now

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 beta 2 now available to developers, here are the top features

Two weeks after seeding iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers, Apple is now releasing the second version of this upcoming operating system. Ever since iOS 16 has been made available to the public in September, Apple has been seeding new betas non-stop. With iOS 16.2 beta 2, Apple is readying...
BGR.com

Windows 11 is now showing ads when you sign out

When it comes to bizarre ad placement, few companies can top Microsoft. We have written about Microsoft’s Start menu ads in the past, but its latest ad placement is among the most peculiar we can remember seeing. Some Windows 11 users are now seeing ads in the sign-out menu that pops up when they click on the user icon in the Start menu.
BGR.com

Apple warns that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be hard to find for Christmas

The iPhone 14 series has seen a mixed reception since Apple’s September launch. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have reportedly sold much better than expected. They’ve been sold out on Apple’s website since soon after launch, with wait times slipping to several weeks. The iPhone 14 and Plus models apparently saw less consumer demand, and you’ll have an easier time finding one in stores.
BGR.com

Telegram finally starts rolling out new update after blaming Apple for delay

In another big update made available a few days ago, Telegram is blaming Apple for taking too long to review its new software version. This time, the company’s CEO Pavel Durov said, “we prepared some Halloween surprises for you, but it seems someone doesn’t want us to celebrate.” Telegram is rolling out voice-to-text for video messages, collectible usernames, group topics, and more.
BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
BGR.com

Apple Frames 3.0 brings support for iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and more

Apple Frames is the easiest way to put screenshots on various Apple devices inside physical frames for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. With version 3.0, MacStories’s Federico Viticci has completely rewritten it by turning it into a faster shortcut while adding several new frames. Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
BGR.com

Apple struggles to find next Jony Ive as his successor leaves the company

A couple of weeks ago, BGR reported that Apple’s design chief was leaving the company after three years in the role. While the transition will take a few more months, a new report indicates that Apple is struggling to find a successor for the role that’s been Jony Ive’s for years. Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

Amazon corporate has stopped hiring

Amazon is following other big companies and has instituted a hiring freeze at its corporate offices. In an email to staff that has been since published on the company’s website, Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, announced the change, saying that it expects the pause in hiring to continue for at least a few months.
BGR.com

Apple’s App Store may have been tracking every tap you make since iOS 14.6

Apple calls privacy a “fundamental human right.” Every year, the company introduces new privacy features to help users not be tracked. One of the most controversial and also essential functions is called App Tracking Transparency, in which users need to consent to whether an app can or cannot track them. But it seems even with Apple protecting users from third-party apps, the company can’t save them from itself, as it seems Apple has been tracking every tap you make on the App Store at least since iOS 14.6.
BGR.com

iPhone 15 to continue using 5G Qualcomm modems rather than Apple’s own chips

The iPhone 15 series should deliver a few notable changes next year. Apple should make the switch to USB-C on all models. Moreover, the Pro Max variant should be called iPhone 15 Ultra and feature a periscope lens. But these are just rumors at this time. What seems more certain is Apple’s 5G Qualcomm modem choice for the iPhone 15 series.
BGR.com

Apple lowers iPhone 14 production by 3 million units due to slow sales

This weekend, Apple made a rare announcement saying iPhone 14 Pro production has been affected by COVID-19 restrictions in China, as its major factory is on a seven-day lockdown. While customers are still trying to find Apple’s latest flagship phones, a new report shows that demand for regular versions has cooled.
BGR.com

Chrome’s new features will make your life so much easier

Google brings new features to Chrome all the time, but not all of them are quite as impactful as the three coming later this month. Last week, Google published a blog post detailing all of the biggest features coming to Chrome 108, which is currently in beta. I’d bet that you’ll end up using at least one of them regularly, if not all three.
BGR.com

Airbnb will finally show you the actual price of your stay

If you’ve ever been annoyed by a higher total price than you expected for a rental on Airbnb, we have some good news for you. Starting next month, Airbnb will give you the option to see the total price, including all the fees, on every listing. Users have been asking for better price transparency for years, and in December, they’re finally getting it.
BGR.com

Halide now offers 2x virtual zoom for iPhone 14 Pro

Halide was updated to version 2.10.0 with support for 2x virtual zoom for iPhone 14 Pro. In addition, it brings improvements to Image Rescue and updates to the new Lock Screen widgets. Here’s what you need to know about this version. This update comes a week after BGR covered...
BGR.com

New Samsung ad says everyone’s waiting for Apple to copy Galaxy phones

Samsung has a new anti-Apple ad called “On the Fence” that focuses on foldable smartphones, iPhone included. But it doesn’t promote the qualities of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4, phones that Samsung launched only a few months ago. Nor does it mention the great price of the latter or any types of deals for consumers.
BGR.com

FCC Commissioner: TikTok is not the fun, risk-free app you think it is

The last several days have given anyone who might have already had qualms about TikTok even more of a reason to be suspicious of the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. After telling me in an interview back in August that he suspected a regulatory shoe of...
BGR.com

BGR.com

347K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy