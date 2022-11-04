ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial real estate deals from around the Oklahoma City metro area

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Price Edwards & Co. reports these real estate transactions

Alison Barta Bailey negotiated the following retail lease renewals at Midtown Make Ready, 220 NW 13: 

∙ Laud Studio renewed for 953 square feet in Suite 1.

∙ Anonyma Fine Art renewed for 655 square feet in Suite 14.

∙ Lauren Corbyn Interior Design renewed for 568 square feet in Suite 3.

∙ Pencil Shavings Studio renewed for 566 square feet in Suite 9.

∙ Lindsey Brooks Photography renewed for 615 square feet in Suite 7.

∙ Catholic Conference of Oklahoma renewed for 543 square feet in Suite 12.

∙ Waxed by Angela renewed for 520 square feet in Suite 11.

∙ Whoorl/Sara Dorr renewed for 496 square feet in Suite 13.

∙ Next Home Central Real Estate renewed for 462 square feet in Suite 8.

∙ Laud Studio renewed for 455 square feet in Suite 2. 

∙ UMC Energy Solutions renewed a lease for 2,650 square feet of industrial space in Will Rogers III at 1119 Cornell Parkway.  Cody Beat and Chris Roberts handled the transaction. 

∙ O'MyHoma LLC leased 1,748 square feet of retail space in the Swanson Building at 1004 N Hudson Ave. Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction. 

∙ Advanced Commercial Painting renewed a lease for 1,284 square feet of office space One Western Plaza at 5500 N Western Ave.  Ian Self, Tre Dupuy and Derek James handled the transaction. 

∙ Summit Home Health leased 1,075 square feet of office space at 301 Lilac Drive, Edmond.  Tom Fields handled the transaction. 

∙ Scooters Coffee leased a 574-square-foot pad site in Guthrie Plaza at 1515 S Division St., Guthrie.  Rosha Wood handled the transaction. 

∙ Roam Studio renewed a lease for 478 square feet of retail space in Sentinel at 1130 N Harvey Ave.  Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction. 

NAI Sullivan Group reports these transactions

∙ New Gen Resources LLC paid $1,225,000 to Southern Dome LLC for a 7,000-square-foot industrial building on 39.5 acres at 6924 S Bryant Ave., for use as a hydrocarbon recovery/wastewater treatment facility. Amir Shams and Zac McQueen with NAI Sullivan Group provided brokerage services to both the buyer and seller. Closing was at First American Title Company by Dimetri Malveaux.

∙ Homeless Alliance LLC paid $1,600,000 to Mary Jane Properties LLC for a 22,500-square-foot industrial building at 1601 NW 4. Bob Sullivan with NAI Sullivan Group represented the seller. Closing was at Oklahoma Prime Title and Escrow LLC by Teresa Koeppe.

∙ Desmalchi LLC paid $542,500 to Ross Cristina Lucia Trust for a 4,630-square-foot retail building at 8301 Glade Ave., for use as Joey’s Sports Bar and Billiards. Shams and McQueen handled the transaction. Closing was by Koeppe.

∙ Vape World and Tobacco leased 2,078 square feet of retail space at 620 S Santa Fe Ave. in Moore from SNC Investments LLC. Samuel Dunham with NAI Sullivan Group handled the lease.

