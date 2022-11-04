ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Guest column: Current narrative around public school teachers is false

By Dan Reeder
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUMP4_0iybldKS00

This year, perhaps more than ever before, the future of education in Oklahoma is at stake with the fall elections. While I am not a public school teacher, both my parents were lifelong educators, and I live among family members and dear friends who are teachers. As such, I’ve had a front row seat to the work of educators my entire life.

The teachers I know believe, as do I, that a strong public school system and thriving schools are the backbone of flourishing communities. Teachers are among the most dedicated and hard-working individuals I know. They are experts in their field who are passionate about helping the next generation of Oklahomans have opportunities for a better life.

The current rhetoric around teachers and schools is a false narrative for politicians to gin up votes. Teachers are not indoctrinating our children. Curriculum standards are developed through multiple review cycles, including legislative committees, and do not include critical race theory. Teachers work every day to help children develop the content and the skills necessary for them to excel in life. They provide care and stability for the most vulnerable children in our state. They do this every day, day in and day out, without the support of equitable compensation and now, under the attack of right-wing interest groups and politicians.

As a lifelong Oklahoman, I was raised in a small rural town where the school was the heartbeat of our community. My mother was a third-grade teacher, and my dad was a high school teacher and school superintendent who taught drivers ed, drove school buses, coached basketball and softball and at times bought shoes for children who did not have them. Both of them were teachers for nearly 50 years and lived a life dedicated to the students and families they served and did this for modest pay. They were staunch advocates for our public school system and sought to elect school board members and politicians who supported our schools and teachers.

Some of our leaders have continually disparaged teachers and have proposed legislation that will dismantle our public education system. For example, refusing federal funding for our schools would negatively impact our most vulnerable students by removing programs such as the free and reduced lunch program and food programs and other support programs for schools across the state.

How we vote this fall has the potential to change the landscape of schools and schooling in our state for decades to come. Education is the cornerstone on which to build hope and a future for the next generations. Now is the time to support our public education systems and vote for candidates who will strengthen our schools and support our teachers.

Dan Reeder is a retired professor and graduate of Depew Public Schools.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma's school enrollment practices a hot topic in the governor's race

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma has some of the best open enrollment practices nationwide, according to a report released Thursday. Reason Foundation, which conducts nonpartisan public policy research, found Oklahoma was one of only five states that have implemented four out of five best practices that allow students to transfer to public schools outside of their assigned school district or zone boundaries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Joy Hofmeister Betrays Unborn Child: A Commentary

In a stunning betrayal of unborn children, gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has reversed the pro-life commitment she made when she entered public office. When Joy Hofmeister ran for election before, she promised to defend unborn children from abortion. Now that she’s switched her party from Republican to Democrat, she has abandoned her pro-life position and adopted a pro-abortion position. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Hofmeister’s campaign gains momentum from small donors, including many teachers

Along with a boost from millions in independent dark money attacks on Gov. Kevin Stitt, Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister’s campaign has been buoyed by a growing swell of small donors, a Frontier analysis contribution data has found. Despite Stitt’s massive overall fundraising advantage, Hofmeister’s campaign has received more than...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pinonpost.com

NM House Speaker Egolf does the unthinkable before Election Day

Far-left New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe), who is retiring after his current term ends, is weaponizing his political committee, “The Speaker Fund,” to viciously attack Republican state legislative candidates, specifically Greg Cunningham running against far-left state Rep. Joy Garratt (D-Bernalillo) in the Albuquerque-based District 29.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribes and organizations seek to maximize Native voter turnout

Advocates of Indigenous representation are pressing hard to increase an underrepresented Native population’s participation at polls across Oklahoma on Tuesday. Oklahoma has the second-highest Native population in the nation. The 39 tribal nations based in Oklahoma account for 12% of the voting-age population, according to the National Congress of American Indians. Among the state’s over-18 population, 369,000 identify as Native American or Alaskan Native alone or in combination with another race.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool

Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Newswest9.com

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority responds to allegations of modifying public meeting agendas

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the latest legal spat over proposed turnpike routes in central Oklahoma can be chalked up to routine website management, but more questions loom on the horizon about the legality of the project. The agency responded to allegations of improper modifications to public meeting agendas in...
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSAT 12

Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Most Texas likely voters don’t believe either voter fraud or voter suppression are problems close to home, poll finds

A new poll finds that half of all Texans believe voter fraud is a serious problem across the county. But it also shows most Texans don't believe it's a problem closer to home. The survey, conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, found 50% of likely Texas voters believe voter fraud is a major problem in the United States. But just 19% believe it's a major problem in Texas, while only 12% believe it's a problem in their own county.
TEXAS STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy