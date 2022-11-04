Guest column: Current narrative around public school teachers is false

This year, perhaps more than ever before, the future of education in Oklahoma is at stake with the fall elections. While I am not a public school teacher, both my parents were lifelong educators, and I live among family members and dear friends who are teachers. As such, I’ve had a front row seat to the work of educators my entire life.

The teachers I know believe, as do I, that a strong public school system and thriving schools are the backbone of flourishing communities. Teachers are among the most dedicated and hard-working individuals I know. They are experts in their field who are passionate about helping the next generation of Oklahomans have opportunities for a better life.

The current rhetoric around teachers and schools is a false narrative for politicians to gin up votes. Teachers are not indoctrinating our children. Curriculum standards are developed through multiple review cycles, including legislative committees, and do not include critical race theory. Teachers work every day to help children develop the content and the skills necessary for them to excel in life. They provide care and stability for the most vulnerable children in our state. They do this every day, day in and day out, without the support of equitable compensation and now, under the attack of right-wing interest groups and politicians.

As a lifelong Oklahoman, I was raised in a small rural town where the school was the heartbeat of our community. My mother was a third-grade teacher, and my dad was a high school teacher and school superintendent who taught drivers ed, drove school buses, coached basketball and softball and at times bought shoes for children who did not have them. Both of them were teachers for nearly 50 years and lived a life dedicated to the students and families they served and did this for modest pay. They were staunch advocates for our public school system and sought to elect school board members and politicians who supported our schools and teachers.

Some of our leaders have continually disparaged teachers and have proposed legislation that will dismantle our public education system. For example, refusing federal funding for our schools would negatively impact our most vulnerable students by removing programs such as the free and reduced lunch program and food programs and other support programs for schools across the state.

How we vote this fall has the potential to change the landscape of schools and schooling in our state for decades to come. Education is the cornerstone on which to build hope and a future for the next generations. Now is the time to support our public education systems and vote for candidates who will strengthen our schools and support our teachers.

Dan Reeder is a retired professor and graduate of Depew Public Schools.