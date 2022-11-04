BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets this week as the city’s public works department prepares for the annual curbside pickup. The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.

