WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WCAX
Burlington to collect residents’ fall leaves curbside this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets this week as the city’s public works department prepares for the annual curbside pickup. The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.
