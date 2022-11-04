Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk may be a rival for Ratner in brand destruction | Brief letters
Brief letters: Twitter troubles | I Spy in Yorkshire | Gavin Williamson’s defenestration | Dishonours system | Don’t forget the editor
Ben Stokes fires up England for ‘do or die’ World Cup showdown with India
Ben Stokes says England will be bold in attack when they face India in their T20 World Cup semi-final, with the allrounder insisting that no one will take a backward step in what is set to be a full-throttle, high scoring encounter. Though Adelaide sits mid-table when the grounds in...
Comments / 0