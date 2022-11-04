ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Fake St. Louis Journalist Juan Thompson Headed Back to Prison

By Riverfront Times Staff
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvQXx_0iyblKkl00
Juan Thompson, shown during a video segment, was building a career as a sharp-tongued journalist before he was fired.

Juan Thompson is headed back to prison.

The 37-year-old from St. Louis attained infamy in 2016 when, as a reporter for The Intercept , it was revealed that he fabricated quotes and sources on multiple stories.

One of the most egregious fabrications happened in the wake of the Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, when Thompson created out of whole cloth an interview with shooter Dylann Roof's cousin, Scott Roof. Family members contacted by The Intercept said they knew no such family member.

Thompson was the subject of February 2015 RFT cover story chronicling his fall from grace.
[content-2] In the wake of that story, Thompson harassed its author via email and used fake accounts on Twitter to repeatedly falsely accuse him of rape.

In March 2017, the FBI arrested Thompson after he made bomb threats against eight Jewish Community Centers.

The bomb threats were part of a revenge scheme against an ex-girlfriend. Many of the threats were made in her name, but several were also made in Thompson's name to make it seem like he was the one being framed.

This was part of a longer campaign of harassment that included reporting her as a pedophile to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and telling her boss in New York that she was arrested for drunk driving and sued for spreading STIs, according to FBI reports.

In federal court in New York, he was found guilty for making the threats and for cyberstalking. He received a five year sentence.
[content-1] Federal prison records indicate Thompson was released in December 2021, and his supervised release was transferred to the Eastern District of Missouri in March of this year.

According to court filings, Thompson "evaded" his court supervision in June and July by "making false claims of being hospitalized."

He also failed to attend court-mandated counseling, filings say.

Thompson's supervised release was officially revoked at a hearing in federal court yesterday morning.

A judge sentenced him to four months in prison.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Teacher who fled St Louis mass shooter discovers own son among victims

Teacher Manfret McGhee survived the St Louis school shooting with his son, who was shot during the ordeal.Mr McGhee was forced to run for his life as he was narrowly missed by a bullet in the hallway of the school. He serves as the Dean of Arts at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School where his son Anthony, 16, was shot on Monday. Anthony was in health class and Mr McGhee was in a meeting when the shooting began. “I stepped into the hallway to find out a little more about what was going on and at that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Missouri police ignored Black community’s warnings of serial killer until woman escaped basement dungeon

Leaders in Kansas City’s Black community say local police dismissed their worries that a serial killer was preying on young Black women until it was too late. On 7 October, a 22-year-old Black woman escaped from a house in nearby Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where she said she was kidnapped, raped, whipped, and held in shackles for days by a man who killed two of her friends, according to Black news site The Kansas City Defender. Her name has not been released to protect her privacy.Police arrested Timothy Haslett, Jr, a 39-year-old white man, the same day. He has been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers

Authorities have confirmed that Kevin Moore, 42, killed Camila Behrensen, 24, Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, and Misty Brockman, 40, in two separate events before taking his own life The deaths of two research scientists who were found killed on Oct. 1 in their Kansas City, Mo., apartment have been solved after authorities confirmed a man who perpetrated a murder-suicide on Oct. 16 was responsible for their deaths. Kevin Ray Moore, 42, killed 40-year-old Misty Brockman, then turned the gun on himself on Oct. 16 in a murder-suicide. Now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
467
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy