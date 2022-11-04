Unprecedented participation, partisanship define school board races

SHERIDAN – Once sleepy school board races in Wyoming are no more. School districts are flush with candidates, many of whom are running out of frustration with how the pandemic was handled.

School boards are nonpartisan in Wyoming. This year, county political parties have endorsed candidates, statewide party officials have sent candidates partisan surveys and at least one political action committee had mailers.

While new to Wyoming, this is characteristic of a national trend.

After public schools became a coronavirus political battleground, Republicans seized on education as a potent issue, said Brian Farmer, executive director for the Wyoming School Boards Association. Farmer said this election year seems unprecedented for the state.

Of the scores of board seats at play, WyoFile selected a handful of school districts to watch that are representative of statewide trends.

Early voting in Wyoming is underway. The general election is Tuesday. Bring a photo ID.

LCSD1

In Cheyenne, Moms for Liberty activists have been canvassing for Laramie County School District 1 board candidates Hank Bailey, Susan Edgerton, Brooke Humphrey and Christy Klaassen.

The county GOP endorsed them. The county Democratic Party has endorsed Jenefer Pasqua and Joseph Ramirez.

This will be the first time since adopting new electoral rules that the state’s largest school district conducts an election. Previously, every LCSD1 trustee was elected at large by the entire district. Now, three of the board’s seven seats are residence-area positions, meaning they must live in a particular area. The move was part of an effort by community members of south Cheyenne, including Carla Gregorio, to bring representation closer to the most diverse part of the city.

The effort was worth it, Gregorio said, adding that she feels “very optimistic” about Ramirez and Pasqua.

Laramie County GOP Vice Chairman Nathan Winters is also feeling optimistic. That has more to do with the significant number of candidates running for school boards across the state.

Winters said more choices benefit voters. These races often fall victim to undervotes and decided by a small group, Winter said, so he’s encouraged by the rising interest from both candidates and voters displeased with how the pandemic was handled.

“There’s far more scrutiny that has been brought on schools, primarily because for many people, it was almost the first time they really got a glimpse into what was happening in the classroom,” Winters said.

Farmer sees another side. While there are legitimate conversations to be had about including the voices of parents and boards making decisions that are reflective of their communities, Farmer said he’s concerned about what happens when public schools are politicized. He also doesn’t think it’s productive to “Monday-morning quarterback” trustees’ decisions.

“School boards weren’t public health experts. They had to rely on somebody to make recommendations to them,” Farmer said. “The more constructive way is to examine what happened and ask what lessons are there to be learned and what can we do different in the future?”

Albany County

In Albany County, a PAC formed to support progressive, local candidates, including those running for the school board. That’s not been seen before in Wyoming, according to Farmer.

Albany County Tomorrow PAC – formed by Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, and Tanner Ewalt, a private citizen – sent mailers ahead of the November election endorsing eight candidates.

“School board members make a wide range of decisions about our children’s daily lives,” the mailer says. “We must elect candidates who take a holistic approach to education and share our community’s values.”

Several incumbents in Albany County did not seek re-election. Farmer said this reflects a greater trend of turnover on school boards and a recognition that the job has become more challenging:

“We’re seeing people who sort of made it through the challenge of the pandemic, that had to make difficult decisions and have difficult discussions, some of those folks have said, ‘It’s just time to step away.’”

