ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children due to bipolar disorder meds

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mgvmo_0iybkkOu00
Selena Gomez revealed she may not be able to carry children.

Selena Gomez may not be able to carry children in the future due to her bipolar disorder medications.

“That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” the actress, 30, told Rolling Stone for her December 2022 cover story, published Thursday.

“However I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Gomez was prescribed many medications after a 2018 psychosis episode and bipolar disorder diagnosis, but her psychiatrist pulled her off all but two.

“I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on,” the “Same Old Love” singer recalled to the magazine. “I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31maO1_0iybkkOu00
The actress told Rolling Stone she is on two medications for bipolar disorder.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUb7J_0iybkkOu00
The actress told Rolling Stone she is on two medications for bipolar disorder.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyVO5_0iybkkOu00
The actress told Rolling Stone she is on two medications for bipolar disorder.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2dXs_0iybkkOu00
The actress told Rolling Stone she is on two medications for bipolar disorder.

Gomez, who has been speaking openly about her mental health ahead of her “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” documentary release Friday, also reflected on feeling “gone” before detoxing.

“There was no part of me that was there anymore,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49whmw_0iybkkOu00
The former Disney Channel star said she “will” have kids, “however” she is “meant to.”

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum’s reveal comes two months after she shared her family plans on an episode of “Giving Back Generation.”

“I hope to be married and to be a mom,” she said in August.

While celebrating her birthday over the summer, Gomez had a wedding-themed bash because she “thought” she’d have tied the knot by now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjI4I_0iybkkOu00
The singer was diagnosed in 2018. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ca4FJ_0iybkkOu00
The singer was diagnosed in 2018. ROKA / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Ts1_0iybkkOu00
The singer was diagnosed in 2018. Getty Images

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star told Rolling Stone.

“It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that — couldn’t be farther from it,” she continued. “It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUOna_0iybkkOu00
Gomez discusses her mental health in her “My Mind & Me” documentary.

She called the party “a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical,” explaining, “We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara [Delevingne] comes in and brings strippers.”

Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Francia Raisa, Camila Cabello and Billie Eilish also attended the star-studded affair.

Gomez told the outlet that she plans to “disappear” after “My Mind & Me” comes out.

“This is probably the most you’ll hear about me for a while,” she said. “I want this to come out, but I also want this behind me.”

Comments / 0

Related
WKSS KISS 95-7

Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez

Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

Selena Gomez Claps Back at Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Amid Public Feud

Selena Gomez is clapping back at friend Francia Raisa in a comment on a TikTok about their apparent drama. The tension sparked after Gomez called Taylor Swift her "only friend in the industry" in a new cover story for Rolling Stone surrounding the release of her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.
OK! Magazine

Ageless Jennifer Aniston Nearly Breaks The Internet After Showing Off Natural Curly Locks In Bathroom Robe

The ageless queen is at it again! Jennifer Aniston teased her hair routine on Wednesday, November 2, while going all-natural in a bathroom video posted to Instagram.Aniston's bright blue eyes were complimented by the bathroom light as she put several drops of LolaVie in her hand before applying it to her blonde, curly tresses. After massaging the lightweight hair oil all over while wearing a black robe, the Friends alum smirked at the camera as she proudly showed off the finished product of her hair looking hydrated and beautiful.Aniston has been promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie, on her social media...
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
Page Six

Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle

Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Reveals She May Not Be Able To Carry Her Own Children: I’ll Have Them ‘However I’m Meant To’

Ahead of the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez is opening up more than ever. Selena made a major revelation in her Nov. 3 Rolling Stone interview when she shared that she might not be able to get pregnant due to two medications she takes for her bipolar disorder. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” she admitted. “[But] however I’m meant to have them, I will.”
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Page Six

Page Six

153K+
Followers
17K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy