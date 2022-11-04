ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon state parks encourages art, songs and dances celebrating 100th anniversary

By Makenzie Elliott, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department launched the Centennial Creative Challenge in October to celebrate 100 years of Oregon state parks. The agency is inviting people to share what the parks system means to them through art.

People can submit photographs, paintings, dances, collages or songs to be featured in a public gallery and on social mediathroughout the rest the year.

“Everybody has it within them to react to these landscapes in ways that are thought-provoking, or deeply felt or even just appreciative,” OPRD spokesman Chris Havel said. “So, let's share with each other the way these parks have appeared to you or occur to you or move you.”

This challenge wraps up a year of celebrations for the Oregon state parks centennial anniversary. This year, OPRD is hosting 100 Volunteer Projects For 100 Years, which includes opportunities to participate in different service projects. OPRD also dove into the history of Oregon's state parks with a timeline .

Submissions to the Centennial Creative Challenge will be accepted through Dec. 31, so there's still time to get out there and explore the parks. If people have only been to a park at one time of the year, Havel said, they really haven't been to that park because the landscape changes so much.

Poetry inspiration from Anis Mojgani

Last Spring, OPRD asked Oregon's Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani to pen a poem for the centennial celebration. To gain inspiration, Mojgani traveled with Havel to state parks across Oregon. They visited White River Falls, Tom McCall Preserve, Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site and Ecola State Park — all first-time visits for Mojgani.

“It was also a real gift getting to be in conversation, dialogue with Chris on these trips,” Mojgani said in a video where he recites his poem. “Getting to talk about what is the relationship between people and parks and ideas and principles of stewardship and what it means to steward the land.”

Mojgani's poem is titled, “The branch is both branch & the tree,” and it helped inspire OPRD to launch the Centennial Creative Challenge.

“Anis is enormously creative and skilled and can take all of those things that are going on inside of him and put it down in a way that you can share with somebody, that's a gift,” Havel said. “But everybody is capable of that to some degree, and we said, well, why not give everybody a chance.”

OPRD said people can use Mojgani's poem to inspire their own art submissions, whether that be a poem or other art forms.

State parks history

Oregon’s first official state park began with a 5-acre piece of land along the Luckiamute River that was donated by Sarah Helmick and her son, James, in 1922. In 1929, Samuel H. Boardman became the first parks superintendent. He drove the expansion of the parks system, which grew over 57,000 acres under his tenure.

Today, the state parks system is made up of over 100,000 acres and 254 park properties.

"There's all of this history tied in with these landscapes and that's one of the reasons state parks have the power that they do," Havel said. "There's more to it than just beautiful places that are fun to visit or fun to play in. There is a deep connection between people in the landscape, and seeing that makes us mindful.”

Explore Oregon Podcast: The rise, fall and rebirth of state parks over 100 years

How to submit art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfiXM_0iybkdDp00

Havel encourages everyone to participate and share what Oregon's state parks mean to them, regardless of artistic skill level.

“Everybody engages in acts of creation every single day,” Havel said. “So, use that ability to share and help us ring out the year after 100 years of state parks. Anybody can do this, just let yourself go. No judgment. Everything's beautiful. We want to see it.”

To submit art, begin by filling out a short eight-question form on the Oregon state parks website. After you complete the form, you will be directed to upload your media file. The following file formats are accepted: JPG, PNG, TIF, SVG, PDF, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, MPG, WMV.

Submissions will be posted to a public gallery and on state parks social media accounts.

Makenzie Elliott is an outdoors intern at the Salem Statesman Journal. Reach her at MElliott@Salem.gannett.com . Find her on Twitter at @ makenzielliott .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon state parks encourages art, songs and dances celebrating 100th anniversary

Comments / 2

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
american-rails.com

Oregon Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Oregon's first railroad can be traced back to the Oregon Portage Railway of 1858 although the state did not contain more than 500 miles of railroads until 1880. As the iron horse made its way west and linked both sides of the nation by 1869, Oregon's quickly grew. By 1920 it contained more than 3,000 route miles, much of which was provided historically by Union Pacific and Southern Pacific.
OREGON STATE
travelyouman.com

The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast

The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Wind, rain trigger outages, car crashes across Oregon

Heavy rain and winds tore tree limbs and triggered power outages and flood warnings across Oregon on Friday night, marking an abrupt end to the Pacific Northwest’s recent warmer-than-usual weather. Meanwhile, snow and ice in Eastern Oregon caused semi-trucks to spin out and block lanes on Interstate 84. So...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Lower-income Oregon veterans can sign up for free dental

The Oregon Health Authority is gearing up to launch a no-cost dental program for lower-income veterans. This month it opened the application process, and on Jan. 1 the program will launch. No one knows how many will sign up and qualify among Oregon’s 300,000 veterans but it could be thousands.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years

Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Oregonians Urged to Contact 811 Before Digging

This Thursday, August 11 (8/11), is National 811 Day. Also known as National Safe Digging Day, the observance exists to raise awareness about contacting 811 before beginning a digging or excavation project. The Oregon Utility Notification Center, which oversees the statewide call or click before you dig program, is reminding Oregonians that using the free service can save money and lives.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Senior dogs flown from California to Oregon in search of new homes

EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
EUGENE, OR
KATU.com

All this wet weather to improve drought in parts of Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Experts say the wet and cooler November that parts of Oregon are seeing is expected to improve drought conditions. "With the current drought, what we are forecasting is that with these rains that we are having, that most places in Oregon will see improving drought conditions or complete removal of the drought by January," said Treena Jensen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Oregon is the #10 least affordable state for renters: Analysis

(STACKER) — Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in Oregon? In order to assess affordability, Foothold Technology looked at […]
OREGON STATE
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy