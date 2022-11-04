ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Will There Be an ‘Enola Holmes 3’? Director Teases “Lots of Talk” For Third Netflix Movie

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxplg_0iybkCaK00

Enola Holmes is back on the case in Enola Holmes 2, which began streaming on Netflix today.

Like the first Enola Holmes, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, Enola Holmes 2 delivers a fun-filled romp anchored by a charming performance from lead Millie Bobby Brown. This time around, the younger sister of the world-famous detective of Sherlock Holmes finally has her own detective agency. Sadly, no one will take her seriously… until a young girl comes to Enola with the case of her missing sister. The game is afoot!

We won’t spoil the movie here, but after the case is closed, the Enola Holmes 2 ending leaves the door open for more stories in this universe to be told. (There’s even an extra special treat for fans of the original Sherlock Holmes stories by Arthur Conan Doyle.) Given that the movies are based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer—of which there are currently a total of seven novels—can fans expect more Enola Holmes movies from Netflix?

Here’s what we know so far about a possible Enola Holmes 3 movie.

Will there be an Enola Holmes 3?

The short answer: We don’t know. There is not currently any official word from Netflix on plans to move ahead with Enola Holmes 3.

That said, the material is there. There are a total of seven books in the Enola Holmes book series by Nancy Springer thus far. More than that, the franchise’s most important cast member, Millie Bobby Brown, is totally on board.

In an interview with ScreenRant where she was asked if she’d be interested in a third Enola Holmes movie, Brown said, “Yes, absolutely. I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, and make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.”

Then there’s Henry Cavill, who plays Sherlock Holmes, and told SlashFilm he would be “interested” in returning for an Enola Holmes 3 if it lined up with his schedule. “Interested? Yes, only time will tell,” Cavill said. “I mean, I’m getting quite busy these days. So it’s just a matter of making sure that everything lines up and that I can give my full attention and dedication to every character.” (But as Cavill fans know, his schedule just opened up after he announced he would not be returning to The Witcher.)

Director Harry Bradbeerr—who is returning from the first film—said in an interview with SlashFilm that there is “lots of talk” about Enola Holmes 3. “There is lots of talk and thoughts, and there’s a lot of things we can do. So we kind of got an embarrassment of riches. We’re thinking about it.”

In that same interview, he said he would consider an Enola Holmes prequel starring Helena Bonham Carter if Cavill was unavailable for Enola Holmes 3. “It has come up. It has come up. Through the mother’s story. Yeah, it has come up,” Bradbeer said when asked about the idea.

Back in 2020 when the first movie came, Decider asked Bradbeer whether he was prepared to adapt five more Enola Holmes movies. “I hope I’d have the energy for that,” Bradbeer responded with a laugh. Then, more seriously, he added, “That would be amazing. Someone’s going to have the energy for it! It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car—which was a lovely thing we discovered — to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Whether or not Netflix moves ahead with Enola Holmes 3 likely depends on how well the second film does for the streaming service. If it’s a hit, no doubt the studio would love to recreate success and turn Enola Holmes into a bonafide franchise. Last time, it took the streaming service about seven months after the premiere of the first movie before the sequel was greenlit. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Enola Holmes 2’ on Netflix, in Which Millie Bobby Brown Wins Us Over Again as the Witty Teen Sleuth

I don’t remember much of what happened in Enola Holmes, but am left with an indelible impression of Millie Bobby Brown’s exuberantly charming performance, its zippy feminism, and the generally pleasing and upbeat experience of it all. It also was a smash hit for Netflix, so it naturally inspired a sequel, Enola Holmes 2, whose title is refreshingly old-school and doesn’t include a colon followed by a pithy descriptive clause. It reunites key members of the creative team, including director Harry Bradbeer, writer Jack Thorne and above-the-title star Brown, alongside supporting stars Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Louis Partridge. It also doesn’t upset the applecart and fart around with the formula, more for the better than the worse.
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Be On Netflix?

Stranger Things’s Milly Bobby Brown is back as Sherlock and Mycroft’s younger sibling in Enola Holmes 2. After finding her calling in the first film, Enola is once again on the case — and this time, as a real detective. That said, her agency isn’t going as well as she wants since everybody wants their cases solved by the famed Sherlock Holmes. When she gets the opportunity to look into the disappearance of a young girl, Enola teams up with some familiar faces to solve the mystery and prove herself to be a true detective.
Decider.com

7 Movies Like ‘Knives Out’ if You Loved the Mystery Flick

Knives Out became an instant classic among viewers in 2019, earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 91% from audiences. For the unfamiliar, a quick plot summary: After famous writer Harlan Thrombey is found dead, his family rushes to find out the fate of his inheritance. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives to uncover the mysterious surroundings of Thrombey’s death- and what role, if any, his family played in it. Fans raved about Daniel Craig’s cartoonish Southern accent, Ana de Armas’ performance, and Chris Evans’ chunky fisherman sweater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

Will There Be A Season 2 of ‘Inside Man’ on Netflix? Here’s What We Know

Though it was only released this past week, the four episode mini-series Inside Man has, like Stanley Tucci, attracted viewers, making it into the Top 10 on Netflix this week. Starring Tucci and David Tennant, and developed by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock), Inside Man tells the story of a vicar (Tennant) who has a misunderstanding that changes the rest of his life (and the next two days) and a killer on death row (Tucci) who solves cases and mysterious that people from the outside world bring him.
Decider.com

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season Finale Recap: Die, Lestat, Die!

Could it be that at the heart of the vampire legend, there beats the simple desire to never be old and washed? By the time this episode of Interview with the Vampire, its first season finale, reaches its spectacularly bloody climax, Louis de Pointe du Lac is a man in his 60s, though he doesn’t look a day older than when he was first killed and reborn. Claudia, in her 30s, is a perpetual teenager. Lestat de Lioncourt, not a day over 21, is pushing 200. Yet they still throw the hottest Mardi Gras party in New Orleans — up to a point, of course. Is that what we’re all dreaming about when we dream of vampires? Growing older, wiser, sadder even, but never letting it show, never letting it slow us down, never growing a day closer to death?
Decider.com

How Weird Al Yankovic Got His Absurd, Chaotic “Biopic” with Daniel Radcliffe Made

You may think you know the story of Grammy-winning parody musician Weird Al Yankovic. But after you watch his absurdly hilarious biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which began streaming free on The Roku Channel today, you’ll realize… you know even less than you did before. “Obviously, I have to promote the movie,” Yankovic, 63, told Decider over Zoom, from the back of his tour bus in Atlanta, Georgia. “But part of me wishes that people could go into this movie not knowing anything about it and will believe, at least at the beginning, that it’s a really serious biopic.” Audiences who...
The Guardian

The Guest is a glorious throwback to medium-budget action flicks

Having made their director-writer team mark with the home invasion thriller You’re Next, Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett followed it up with the frantic action-sci-fi hybrid, The Guest. Kicking off as a mysterious thriller, The Guest feels like a movie you forgot to rent during the early 90s, a glorious throwback to medium-budget action flicks that, in another lifetime, could have been made by Cannon Films.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ On Starz, An Origin Story Of The Couple Scheming Their Way Through French Society

The new Starz series Dangerous Liaisons isn’t a remake of the 1988 film that starred Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer. It’s a prequel of sorts, where an origin story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont is created almost out of whole cloth. How did the two of them become so devious? DANGEROUS LIAISONS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A scene at the opera, where people are gossiping about lascivious rumors. A woman sits in a private box and thinks back to the letters she wrote a younger lover and the mind-blowing sex they had. The Gist:...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Christmas on Repeat’ on Hulu, Which Launches Made-for-TV Xmas-Movie Season with Steaming-Hot Bowlful of Dreck

The made-for-TV Christmas-movie cottage industry has begun plopping its sugar plums into your streaming menus, and Christmas on Repeat (now on Hulu) is among the first. It stars Jennifer Taylor of Two and a Half Men fame as an overworked advertising executive and family woman who finds herself trapped in a dreaded yuletide time loop, forced to relive her shitty Christmas over and over and over again. If you ask me, she should’ve called Rick Sanchez to help her out, but it’s pretty obvious that the movie’s budget had no room for that – or a visually convincing layer of snow, either.
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Confronts Daniel Radcliffe About Having Posters of Her on His Wall Growing Up on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I’m Gonna Milk This For All It’s Worth”

Daniel Radcliffe may have stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to promote his new movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but Drew Barrymore had other plans as she seemed to embarrass the actor when she confronted him about some posters he had on his wall as a kid. Hint: Radcliffe must have been a big Charlie’s Angels fan.
Decider.com

Nick Lachey Says ‘Love Is Blind’ Casts “Fairly and with Great Diversity” After Lauren Speed-Hamilton Accuses Series of “Cutting All Black Women”

Nick Lachey is defending the wildly entertaining train-wreck that is Love Is Blind, the Netflix dating show he co-hosts with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. After former contestant Lauren Speed-Hamilton accused the reality series of “cutting all Black women” from episodes, Lachey responded, telling Entertainment Tonight that Love Is Blind tries their best to create a diverse cast each season.
Decider.com

Jennifer Lawrence Delivers a Masterclass in Quiet Stoicism in ‘Causeway’ on Apple TV+

Jennifer Lawrence is back in her element in Causeway, a new A24 drama that began streaming on Apple TV+ today. It’s a movie that will remind you why you fell in love with Lawrence in the first place—and why she won an Oscar at the tender age of 22. It’s because she’s just so dang good at playing those imperturbable, tough-on-the-outside characters. Whether she’s keeping her siblings alive in a dirt-poor region of rural Missouri in Winter’s Bone or participating in a fight-to-the-death child cage match in The Hunger Games, Lawrence knows how to be the woman who puts on a brave face in the face of extreme duress. And she knows how to make the rest of us cry while she’s doing it.
MISSOURI STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Policeman’ on Amazon Prime Video, a Maudlin Drama That Gives Harry Styles a Wobbly Platform for his First Leading-Man Role

Harry Styles enjoys his first leading-man role in My Policeman (now on Amazon Prime Video), a period drama that tests his actorly mettle. Based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel, the film has been overshadowed a bit by the tabloidy fracas surrounding his previous movie, Don’t Worry Darling, helmed by his current S.O. Olivia Wilde – although those with an any-publicity-is-good-publicity philosophy would argue that it’s put a slightly brighter spotlight on a British queer romance that would’ve otherwise flown quietly under the radar. Either way, the critical onus is on Styles’ transition from pop star to serious actor, so the question is, can he convincingly play a married cop with a secret gay lover?
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where Angels Are The New Demons

Netflix’s Dead End: Paranormal Park, the animated show based on Hamish Steele’s DeadEndia graphic novel series, is back for Season 2. The children’s show about two friends, Barney and Norma, who work in an actual haunted house in a quirky theme park is a witty, fun show for older kids. While it is, at its core, a show about keeping demons from taking over an amusement park, it also quietly integrates all manner of diverse, inclusive stories into every episode.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decider.com

Decider.com

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy