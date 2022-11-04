ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

therealdeal.com

New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson

The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Rumson Police Report: DUIs & Resisting Arrest

The following September and October arrests were reported by Rumson police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. Dylan Emley, 25, of Oceanport, was arrested on Oct. 24 in the area of Rumson Road and Bingham Avenue and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) by Patrolman James Camilleri. Jonathan...
RUMSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47

MARLBORO, NJ – Two Virginia residents were arrested and charged for an armed home invasion and robbery that took place in Marlboro on September 24th. Detectives with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office tied Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton and Lauren McNiel, 24, of Newport News for the attempted burglary. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said each suspect was charged with second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and second-degree Attempted Burglary. Knox is additionally charged with first-degree Attempted Robbery, second-degree Eluding Police, and three second-degree weapons offenses. On September 24th, police officers responded to a The post Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47 appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey

Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire

JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript

