WSLS
Virginia couple faces charges for attempted armed home invasion in New Jersey
MARLBORO, N.J. – A Virginia couple is in custody after authorities tied them to trying to break into a New Jersey home. The incident happened on Sept. 24 when Marlboro Township Police responded to an attempted home invasion call around 5:30 a.m., according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office press release.
Manasquan, NJ man with ‘stash house’ in Middletown sentenced to 15 years
A Monmouth County man, who at the time of his arrest was working to expand his drug distribution operation by manufacturing his own pills, has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. Richard Dobin, 30, was sentenced on Thursday in Trenton federal court to 188 months behind bars....
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Rumson Police Report: DUIs & Resisting Arrest
The following September and October arrests were reported by Rumson police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. Dylan Emley, 25, of Oceanport, was arrested on Oct. 24 in the area of Rumson Road and Bingham Avenue and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) by Patrolman James Camilleri. Jonathan...
Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47
MARLBORO, NJ – Two Virginia residents were arrested and charged for an armed home invasion and robbery that took place in Marlboro on September 24th. Detectives with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office tied Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton and Lauren McNiel, 24, of Newport News for the attempted burglary. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said each suspect was charged with second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and second-degree Attempted Burglary. Knox is additionally charged with first-degree Attempted Robbery, second-degree Eluding Police, and three second-degree weapons offenses. On September 24th, police officers responded to a The post Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Man with AK-47 rifle tried to break in at Marlboro, NJ house
MARLBORO — A Virginia couple has been arrested on charges stemming from an attempted armed home invasion this fall involving a high-powered rifle, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. Early on Sept. 24, Marlboro police responded to a township home where a man had tried to enter...
News 12
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Teens Break into Shul in Lakewood, Attempt to Steal Pushkas
Three teens broke into a Shul in Lakewood overnight and allegedly attempted to steal the Pushkas (charity boxes). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire
JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
police1.com
Man placed gun against N.J. cop’s face and started firing, report details
NEWARK, N.J. — The man who shot and wounded two Newark police officers at an apartment building Tuesday placed his gun on the face of one of the cops and started firing, documents detailing the incident acquired by NJ Advance Media show. Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul were...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
Passenger killed after tire crashes windshield on NJ Turnpike
EAST WINDSOR — A woman was killed in a freak accident late Sunday afternoon when a tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV on the New Jersey Turnpike. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the left front tire of a southbound Acura RDX became separated from the vehicle, went over the center divider and into the northbound lanes.
