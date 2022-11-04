ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I heard the woman screaming’: Community stunned over fatal shooting of 4-year-old boy in Charlotte; father charged

By Robin Kanady
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJWuK_0iybhDQq00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the father of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed is facing charges in the child’s death.

CMPD said it’s still unclear and they’re still looking into whether the child got ahold of the gun and shot himself. His father was arrested early Thursday morning.

“Just a lot of chaos, commotion, everybody’s coming out trying to see what happened,” said Christina Shaw, a neighbor.

Shaw won’t easily forget the cries for help.

“I heard the woman screaming, and it was just so chilling and for them to say, ‘Call the police, Call the police,’ I knew something really bad was happening, especially when it went from five police cars to 10, 15 and an ambulance, and they were out here for a while, so we knew something tragic had happened,” said Shaw.

Police said Demario Warren, 4, was shot and killed at the apartments on Charleston Place Lane Wednesday night. Investigators are not saying if they believe the shooting was accidental.

They arrested Demario’s father, Dayshawn Warren, 25, and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and selling or giving a weapon to a minor, according to online jail records.

NC woman sentenced to 8 years for embezzling $15M from former employer, used funds to pay for wedding

“That really broke my heart. I wish that there was more gun control with that. That should have never happened, that gun should have never been in any visible place for that child at all,” said Shaw.

Police said they’re still looking into whether the 4-year-old shot himself.

“I have nieces and nephews too, so I would never expect something like that to happen.”

There is a discrepancy on the second charge for Warren. Officials said the first is involuntary manslaughter, but the second charge, according to jail records, is selling or giving a weapon to a minor.

However, CMPD tweeted out that Warren is charged with improper storage of a firearm.

Queen City News reached out to CMPD for clarification, but we have not heard back yet.

According to jail records, Warren has had numerous charges in the past including felony stalking, assault on a female, and violating a domestic violence protective order, but according to court records, those previous charges were dismissed by the District Attorney.

The assault on a female charge lists “insufficient evidence” in court records.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 10

Don Ames
4d ago

A felon in possession of a gun. No respect for the law. No respect for the family. At this point a convicted felon should be subject to search of body and home to ensure that no gun is in reach of the felon or child.Violation of constitutional rights you say? It's better to lose rights than lives.Especially very young innocent lives.

Reply
4
Lorraine
4d ago

All the gun control laws we have and don't have wouldn't have prevented this when irresponsible adults leave weapons laying around. A four year old isn't so tall that a gun can't be put away, out of reach. I hope that baby was killed instantly because the thought of him being in agonizing pain is too heartbreaking 😢💔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police: Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Central Avenue at a gas station. When officers arrived, a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hickory Police Investigates Deadly Drive-By Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 900 block of Highland Avenue NE around 2:52 a.m., after receiving a 911 call from a citizen who saw a car off the roadway. The caller told police two...
WCNC

1 dead, 1 injured after being shot inside car in Hickory, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after being shot in a car in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
NBC News

North Carolina man arrested after 4-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound

Police arrested a North Carolina man after a 4-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound Wednesday, NBC affiliate WCNC of Charlotte reported. Police arrested Dayshawn St. Paul Warren — who multiple sources told WCNC is the boy's father — and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and selling or giving a weapon to a minor in connection, the station reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Woman Arrested For Indecent Exposure In Front Of School Children

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from China Grove is facing charges of indecent exposure and assaulting a law enforcement officer. Stacey Fry, 54, was arrested November 1, 2022 on Willow Oaks Drive. Investigators say she was extremely intoxicated and naked while yelling at a group of kids getting off the school bus.
CHINA GROVE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

89K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy