Spring/Summer 2023 was a season of extremes: Spectacular productions, designer debuts and larger-than-life collaborations collided with a national period of mourning in England in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away just before the start of London Fashion Week. Despite the postponement of several shows, including what would turn out to be Riccardo Tisci's final show as creative director for Burberry and Raf Simons' return to the English capital, the overall mood seemed relatively positive - perhaps because most of the shows returned to an in-person catwalk experience this season. Many designers focused on show-stopping moments with international celebrities, not so much to attract buyers and journalists but rather to cause a stir on social media.

16 HOURS AGO