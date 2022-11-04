Read full article on original website
Susan “Suzi” Bannon — PENDING
Susan “Suzi” Bannon, 66, Warsaw, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
Harold Lee Galloway — PENDING
Harold Lee Galloway, 80, rural North Webster, passed away unexpectedly at 5:43 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Titus Funeral Home, North Webster, is handling arrangements.
Carol Lynn McCoy — UPDATED
Carol Lynn (Harris) McCoy, 77, Argos, died at 11:37 a.m. Nov. 6, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Oct. 3, 1945. She married James L. McCoy; they later divorced. Her companion, Pierce Vires Jr., survives in Argos. She is also survived by her daughters, Pam...
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
Ella Jean Butcher
Ella Jean Butcher, 72, Wabash, died at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born April 15, 1950. Jean married Tommy Butcher on Feb. 7, 1968; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Neal (Alisha) Butcher, Wabash; five grandchildren; two...
Casey Ray Hammond
Casey Ray Hammond, 55, Goshen, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Oct. 25, 1967, in Monticello, Ky. He is survived by two daughters: Susan and Kaylee Hammond, both of South Bend; two sisters: Donna Dennis and Melissa Meadows; and three brothers: Rueben, Herbert and Eddie Hammond, all of Goshen.
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn (Heighway) Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
Stephen ‘Steve’ E. White
Stephen E. “Whitey” White, 69, North Manchester, died Nov. 6, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. The son of the late Harold Edward White and Catherine W. (Doray) Amiss, Steve was born July 11, 1953, in Syracuse, N.Y. During Steve’s junior year of high school, the family...
Francisco Reyna Jr. — UPDATED
Frank Reyna, 91, Warsaw, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. on Oct. 5, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his death. During their time together, they shared their lives raising their eight children.
Air Force Veteran Dale Long Named November Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Air Force veteran Dale Long is the November Kosciusko County veteran of the month. Long, 83, Warsaw, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. The meeting was held one day earlier than usual due to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Thomas L. Oswalt — PENDING
Thomas L. Oswalt, 78, formerly of Syracuse, died Nov. 3, 2022, at Mason’s Health Care, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
Betty Joyce Morris
Betty Joyce Morris, 78, North Manchester, formerly of Sandy Beach Estates, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Nov. 4, 2022. The last surviving child of six, she was born to Roy and Sadie (Mollett) Skeens on April 28, 1944, in Red Jacket, W.V. On May 21,...
Janet Sue Berrier
Janet Sue Berrier, 64, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly while on a walk outside her residence on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born April 6, 1958, in Mishawaka. Janet is survived by her daughters: Laura (Joseph Worley) Sleighter and Donna Sleighter; son: John (Christina Overmeyer) Berrier, Jr.; eight grandchildren; sister: Joan (John Harris) Hostetler; and former husband: John Berrier Sr. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Janel Sleighter; and former husband: David Sleighter.
Family Remembers Felix One Year After Her Passing
AKRON — Brelynna “Bre” Felix was “loving, carefree, gentle, goofy” among other things, remembers her aunt, Ali Steyn. Steyn made the comments to InkFreeNews regarding the late Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student who passed away a year ago today. “She loved her family, friends, her...
Baltazar Morales Cruz — PENDING
Baltazar Morales Cruz, 58, passed away unexpectedly at Goshen Hospital on Nov. 5, 2022. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Tracie D. Lambert
Tracie D. Lambert, 59, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Goshen. Tracie is survived by her mother: Belva (Berkey) Belcher, Goshen; her son: William (Samantha) Lambert, Elkhart; two granddaughters; and a brother: Louis (Tamyra) Lambert Jr., Elkhart. She...
Warren Harlan — UPDATED
Warren Edward Harlan, 65, Ridinger Lake, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022, at home in Ridinger Lake. He was born in Mishawaka on May 8, 1957, the son of Carl Harlan Sr. and Leona G. Runnels Harlan. He spent his formative years in the Mishawaka area and lived for many years in North Manchester and most recently at Ridinger Lake.
Gary Gene Odiorne
Gary Gene Odiorne, 75, Bremen, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on Sept. 21, 1947, in Bremen. He is survived by his son: Brandon (Diana) Odiorne, Plymouth; three grandchildren; and a sister: Karen Odiorne. He is preceded in death by his parents; son: Baron Gene Odiorne; and brother: Mark Odiorne.
Showing Of Disney Pixar’s “Inside Out” In Goshen Part of Awareness Effort
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is sponsoring a free showing of Disney Pixar’s “Inside Out” movie at the Goshen Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Free popcorn and water will be provided while supplies last. The doors will open early at 5 p.m. for families to...
