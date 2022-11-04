Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Behavioral Health Help Line Secures Provider
HYANNIS – State officials have announced that the Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership has been selected as the clinical provider for the Behavioral Health Help Line. The program is set to launch at the beginning of next year, offering real-time support, initial clinical assessment, and more without needing insurance or the ability to provide payment. “The […] The post Behavioral Health Help Line Secures Provider appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Report Says Housing Crisis Is Shrinking Cape Cod’s Labor Force
HYANNIS – A new report on Cape Cod’s housing crisis revealed the impacts it has had on the local economy and the region’s shrinking labor force. The study, led by economist Tim Cornwall, identified high real estate and rent prices and a limited workforce housing inventory have contributed to the labor shortage the Cape has […] The post Report Says Housing Crisis Is Shrinking Cape Cod’s Labor Force appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever Sits at Estimated $1.9 Billion
HYANNIS – Monday night’s Powerball drawing is now the largest jackpot in lottery history, with the prize at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash option is around $929 million. The jackpot has passed the 2016 record amount of roughly $1.6 billion. Six Massachusetts tickets matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball from the […] The post Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever Sits at Estimated $1.9 Billion appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – Question 3 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Alcohol Licenses
Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com interviewed representatives endorsing both sides of the 2022 Massachusetts ballot questions. Question 3 asks voters if the availability of licenses to sell alcoholic beverages in the Bay State should be expanded. A list of other changes are proposed in the question as well. Massachusetts Package Stores Association Executive Director Rob […] The post Sunday Journal – Question 3 on the 2022 Massachusetts Ballot: Alcohol Licenses appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0