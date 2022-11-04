Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Valdosta City Schools welcomes new Director of School Safety and Security
Valdosta City Schools (VCS) welcomes Sabrina W. Smith as the new Director of School Safety and Security. Director Smith will be responsible for the safety and security of the school district to include implementing a standard response protocol and reunification method to create a unified emergency response for all the schools in the district, improving the physical safety of district buildings, and overseeing the district's Centegix crisis alert system.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County buildings go green for veterans
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County will illuminated their county buildings green in honor of the Veteran Day holiday. In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Lowndes County announced that county buildings would be illuminated green from November 7th through the 13th as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
valdostatoday.com
Dr. Susan Belson
Dr. Susan Belson, 71, of Valdosta, died on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Fellowship Home after a period of declining health. Born in Hagerstown, MD to Frances Gimbel Syfrett and the late Edward Jaquelin Ware, the family soon moved to south Florida where Susan grew up. She graduated from Riviera Beach High School where she excelled in many subjects. While tutoring Chemistry, she met Joe Belson, and the two soon began dating. After Susan graduated, she went to Mercer University to continue her studies. Joe followed her there the next year and they were married at age 19 in 1970. She graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor of Science and continued on to medical school at the Medical College of Georgia, where in 1973, she was one of three female students in her medical school class. After Susan graduated as an Medical Doctor, the family moved to the Orlando area where she completed her residency in Pathology and had their only child Joey(Joe). Dr. Belson served central Florida for nearly a decade before the Belson’s moved to Valdosta in 1987 where she joined Doctors Lab. She helped Doctors Lab grow and expand throughout the 90s with her work as a Pathologist and Lab Director. Then in 2000 at the age of 49 she decided to give up medicine and go to law school. After graduating from Mercer University School of Law in 2003 with her JD, Susan returned to Valdosta and practiced law for several years, first at the District Attorney’s office, then independently before her retirement due to early onset Alzheimer’s. She was cared for by her husband and best friend until his death in 2018. Susan loved her family, was never afraid to try new things and push herself and her favorite pastime was traveling the world with her mother.
Ceremony for Imperial Hotel held in Thomasville
A new era for the historic Imperial Hotel in Thomasville. Friday night was the first time the sign has been lit since 1969.
WALB 10
Thomasville school raises money for global initiative Tutudesk
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The daughter of 1984 Nobel Peace prize recipient and Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu visited Bishop Hall Charter School in Thomasville Friday morning. Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe is continuing her father’s initiative to provide 20 million portable desks throughout Africa. Students and staff at Bishop Hall raised money and...
WCTV
Date set for ‘Save the Imperial Hotel’ Gala
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 4th annual Jack Bradley Black History Museum Gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 5th, in Thomasville. This year’s gala is focused on saving the city’s Imperial Hotel, one of the few in the 50s and 60s to welcome Black guests before integration. The...
WALB 10
Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library
Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Updated: 10 hours ago. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 10 hours ago. Lee County tax...
allongeorgia.com
Grupo Bimbo to Build New Facility in Lowndes County
Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County. “Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Last year we celebrated over 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we’re staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.”
WALB 10
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
Sweet ol' days: Cane-grinding syrup-making set at ag museum
TIFTON — From the mule-powered sugar cane mill to the smell of syrup cooking, visitors will become immersed in the days of old in south Georgia on Nov. 19 at the annual cane-grinding and syrup-making event at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. For many Southerners,...
Security measures at this year's North Florida Fair
The Manager of the North Florida Fair said the security team is fully staffed and all their bases are covered to ensure people are safe and have a good time.
WALB 10
Tracking Invest 98L
Near record heat to end the weekend. Albany got to 86 degrees, tying a record. Valdosta and Bainbridge hit 88 degrees. Fitzgerald got to 87 degrees. Afternoon highs tomorrow will be similar to what we got today. Everywhere should stay dry tomorrow. It’ll just be full on November warmth.
WALB 10
Thomasville’s Imperial Hotel sign relighting marks 73rd anniversary
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Imperial Hotel is a historical landmark that served Black travelers from 1949 to 1969. The hotel’s sign was relit Friday and marked the 73rd anniversary of the original opening of the hotel. Efforts to revitalize the Imperial Hotel in Thomasville have been going on...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
Gov. Kemp announces over $200 million investment in new Valdosta facility
A leading global baking company is set to invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs, according to Governor Brian Kemp.
ecbpublishing.com
Beware of the “Sofia Scam”
It is something that is going on nationwide, and there have been reports of it happening as near as Madison County. A group of three to six individuals holds posters and a collection cup or bucket, usually in high-traffic areas or shopping centers. On the poster is the image of a baby, seemingly on a hospital bed, with what appears to be tubes coming out of its nose. The poster implores people to donate to help “Sofia,” who is in need of surgery for a “heart malfunction.” The problem is, unless one of these solicitors is named Sofia, that would be the only way “Sofia” would benefit from an unsuspecting person's generosity.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Jay Randall
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our week 10 player of the week is Jay Randall of the Thomasville Bulldogs. In the Bulldog’s big win over Thomasville Jay had himself a night. He finished the night with four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns. On the defensive side he had two interceptions. His performance helped lead his team to the 3A region title.
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
Norman Park, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
